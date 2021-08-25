Gavaskar and Nasir Hussain argue: England v India Leeds Test match Sunil Gavaskar and Naseer Hussain argue: Gavaskar and Naseer Hussain argue during LIVE commentary, find out the whole case

Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday lashed out at former England captain Nasser Hussain, who said it was easier for India’s former cricket team to be on the field than the current Virat Kohli-led team.

Gavaskar, popularly known as Little Master, told Hussein that he would be outraged if his generation of cricketers were “threatened”. Gavaskar and Hussein got into an ‘on-air’ debate on ‘Sony’ over an article written by a former England captain for a UK newspaper.



In it, Nasser writes that the former Indian team was not as strong as the current team, which has a 1-0 lead over England in the current series.

Former India captain Gavaskar asked Hussein on-air, “You said that this Indian team cannot be bullied, but the previous generation can.” Speaking of the previous generation, which generation would you say? And what exactly is ‘bullying’? ‘

Hussein tried to clarify what he meant in his article, but what Gavaskar understood was no different. “I think the former Indian team says ‘no, no, no’ to aggression, but what Kohli has done is showing double aggression,” Hussain said.

Hussain said, ‘I saw a glimpse of him in Sourav Ganguly’s team and he started, which is continued by Virat Kohli. Despite not being in the Virat team (returning home on paternity leave on the Australia tour), Ajinkya (Rahane) dominated the Australian team.

Gavaskar refuted Hussein’s claims with some statistics. “But when you say that the previous generation of teams were ‘bullied’, I don’t think so,” he said. I would be very angry if my generation was called ‘bullying’. If you look at the record, we won in 1971 which was my first tour of England.

“We had internal problems in 1974 so we lost 0-3. We lost 0-1 in 1979 In, chasing a target of 438 at the Oval could have made it 1-1 (India were 42 for eight at the draw). ). ‘

Gavaskar said, ‘In 1982, we lost 0-1. In 1986 we won 2-0 which we could have won 3-0. So I don’t think our generation could have been bullied. ‘

Gavaskar said that being aggressive does not mean that you have to answer in the face of the opponent, without mentioning Kohli’s name, he said, ‘I don’t think that being aggressive means that you always have to answer in the face of the opponent. You can show passion, you can show commitment to your team without shouting after every wicket.

