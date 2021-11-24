Gavin McInnes Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What is Gavin McInnes’ Net Worth?

Gavin McInnes is a Scottish-Canadian writer, creative director, and actor who has a net worth of $10 million dollars. He is the co-founder of Vice and the host of the podcast “Get Off My Lawn.” He has drawn attention for his far-right politics and commentary, as well as his involvement in the extremist neo-fascist organization Proud Boys, which is considered a designated terrorist group in Canada.

Early Life

Gavin McInnes was born in Hitchin, England on July 17, 1970. The only son of Scottish parents James and Loraine McInnes, Gavin’s family moved to Canada when he was four years old. He graduated from Ottawa’s Carleton University in 1992. He played in the punk band Anal Chinook as a teenager.

Career

In 1994 he co-founded the magazine Vice with Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi and served as an editor where he earned the nickname “the Godfather of hipsterdom”. While working at Vice, he contributed articles like “The VICE Guide to Happiness” and “The VICE Guide to Picking Up Chicks.” He co-authored two books during his tenure: The Vice Guide to Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, and Vice Dos and Don’ts: 10 Years of VICE Magazine’s Street Fashion. He was featured in a NYT Article in 2003 where his political views were described as “closer to a white supremacist’s.” In 2006, McInnes was featured in The Vice Guide to Travel with comedian David Cross in China. McInnes left Vice in 2007 due to creative differences. He was reportedly paid several million dollars to walk away, perhaps $10 – $20 million. A large sum no doubt but today that stake would be worth hundreds of millions, potentially over $1 billion dollars.

After cashing out he co-founded the advertising agency Rooster NY and started the website StreetCarnage.com. He wrote a book called “How to Piss in Public” in 2012. He was asked to take a leave of absence as CCO of Rooster after he published a transphobic essay. In June 2015 he hosted a show called “The Gavin McInnes Show” on Compound Media. He began contributing regularly to the Canadian far-right publication “The Rebel Media.” McInnes is a regular on several conspiracy theorist shows like Infowars “The Alex Jones Show.” He wrote for Taki Magazine from 2015-2017. He left rebel media in August 2017 and joined CRTV. On September 22, 2017, his podcast “Get Off My Lawn” launched.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

In August 2018, McInnes (along with the account for the Proud Boys) was permanently suspended by Twitter, a result of Twitter enforcing their rules against violent extremist groups. A couple months later, McInnes took part in a reenactment of the 1960 assassination of socialist politician Inejiro Asanuma. Afterwards, the Proud Boys were caught on video beating a protester after they had gotten a water bottle thrown at them. The FBI classified the Proud Boys as an extremist group “with ties to white nationalists.” McInnes was banned from entering Australia due to immigration authorities deciding “he was judged to be of bad character.” On December 10, 2018, McInnes was banned from YouTube. He launched Censored.TV in 2019, originally named FreeSpeechTV but was forced to change the title for copyright purposes. The platform features “Get Off My Lawn,” his main podcast, as well as “Free Speech with Gavin McInnes.”

As far as on-screen work, he has directed, written, and produced the short Sophie Can Walk. He directed and wrote the short Are Women as Horny as Men? and wrote, produced, and starred in How to Be a Man. He also directed the 2013 documentary The Brotherhood of the Traveling Rants, about his tour as a standup comedian. He starred as Mark McCarthy in the 2013 movie How to Be a Man. In 2010, Gavin was featured in Season 3 of the Canadian reality TV show Kenny vs. Spenny. He also appeared in an episode of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.” He has also appeared in the films “Soul Quest Overdrive,” “Creative Control,” and “One More Time.”

Views

McInnes said in 2003:, “I love being white and I think it’s something to be very proud of. I don’t want our culture diluted. We need to close the borders now and let everyone assimilate to a Western, white, English-speaking way of life.” He has often been accused of racism and as a proponent of white supremacist speech. On his podcast, he has made racial slurs against Susan Rice and Jada Pinkett Smith. In 2016, he was listed as a contributor to the book “Black Lies Matter,” a critical take on the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2017, Gavin made comments defending Holocause deniers and other anti-semitic statements. He also produced a video for Rebel called “Ten Things I Hate about Jews”, later retitled “Ten Things I Hate About Israel”. He is anti-Islam. McInnes has also been guilty of making plenty of sexist comments, saying that “95 percent of women would be happier at home.” He has been accused of sexism by The Hollywood Reporter, Slate, Chicago-Sun Times, Salon, Independent Journal Review, and more. McInnes said during a panel interview in October 2013 that “people would be happier if women would stop pretending to be men” and that feminism “has made women less happy”.

Personal Life

McInnes lives in the U.S. on a green card. He married New York-based publicist Emily Jendrisak in 2005. They have three children. The family resides in Larchmont, New York.