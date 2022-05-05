Gavin Newsom torches Democrats, DeSantis on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade draft opinion



California Gov. Gavin Newsom fired shots from all sides during a speech Wednesday about a possible reversal of Rowe v. Wade.

Newsom criticized politicians, commentators, and agencies across the Isle for allowing or pushing the Landmark case to be overturned. In addition to the expected goal of contempt in the Republican Party, Newsom questioned the resolve of his own party.

“Where is the Democratic Party?” Newsum asked. “Where’s the party? Why aren’t we standing more firmly, more firmly? Why aren’t we calling it that? It’s a concerted, concerted effort. And yes, they’ve won. They’ve been. They’ve been. Let’s admit it. We have to stand up. Where is the attack? “

News gave a lecture at a planned parenthood facility in Los Angeles.

“We will ensure that women and girls in California … have constitutionally protected rights and their reproductive rights and freedoms,” the governor said, referring to the women wearing pink planned parenthood T-shirts.

The Democratic governor’s remarks come just days after Politico released a leaked draft. US Supreme Court Opinions that would effectively reverse the landmark 1973 Case Row vs. Wade, which legalized abortion.

Although the draft represents only one opinion – and there is a tendency for the Supreme Court to change its mind before the final decision – the news has provoked nationwide protests, with advocates for both sides of the issue backing the mid-November deadline.

Newscom has revealed that the situation in the Supreme Court is not surprising to anyone paying attention to US politics.

“Anyone paying attention to that guy – what is it? Desentis? Desantos? – doing in Florida? Attacking the LGBTQ community? I mean they’re going after socio-emotional education now, I mean, CRT – made up of full-fledged clothes,” Newsom Asked.

“All of these businesses, ideally you are relocating your companies to the states, and then you have to pay your employees to return to the states you relocated, maybe they should also start some reconsideration of those decisions,” Newsom said. An economic problem, and at the end of the day, for women and girls, it’s an economic problem, make no mistake. “

California is planning to become an abortion “sanctuary”, where reproductive rights will be widely protected and patients will be able to travel to other states for services. A proposal seeks to guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution.

If the Supreme Court overturns Rowe’s ruling, at least 26 states will declare abortion illegal, according to the Gutmachar Institute, an abortion rights advocacy group.

