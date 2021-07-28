Gawker: The Return – The New York Times

Gawker is back. Still.

The website known for its direct and chatty coverage of celebrities, tech entrepreneurs, media figures and anyone else with bloated egos went live on Wednesday, two years after a failed restart attempt .

The editor-in-chief is Leah Finnegan, former editor-in-chief of The Outline, a news site that closed its doors last year. She also worked as a writer for Gawker and The New York Times.

“The current laws of civility mean that no, it cannot be exactly what it once was,” Ms Finnegan wrote of Gawker in a note to readers released Wednesday, “but we do try to honor the past and embrace the present.

“We’re here to make you laugh, I hope, and think, and make a spit or a frown,” she continued, asking readers to consider the site’s new incarnation “with a open mind and heart “.