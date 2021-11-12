Gayatri Prajapati former UP Minister gets life imprisonment with two others

Prajapati and two other convicts Ashok Tiwari and Ashish Shukla were present in the court when the judgment was pronounced.

Three people, including former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a woman. A special court in Lucknow gave this verdict on Friday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts.

Prajapati and two other convicts Ashok Tiwari and Ashish Shukla were present in the court when the judgment was pronounced.

Gayatri Prajapati, who played a key role in the Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, and her accomplices were on Wednesday convicted by Judge PK Rai of raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter.

However, the court acquitted four others, Vikas Verma, Rupeshwar, Amarendra Singh alias Pintu and Chanderpal, for want of evidence. The prosecution had produced 17 witnesses in the case.

Convicting the trio, the court has also directed the Lucknow Police Commissioner to find out the circumstances in which the rape victim and two other witnesses repeatedly changed their statements during the trial.

Prajapati, who held the transport and mining portfolios in the Akhilesh Yadav cabinet, was arrested in March 2017.

An FIR was registered against the minister at Gautampally police station on the directions of the Supreme Court. The former minister is in jail since the FIR was registered.

The aggrieved woman had claimed that the minister and her accomplices had been raping her since October 2014 but when there was an attempt to molest and rape her minor daughter in July 2016, she decided to file a complaint against these men.

Let us tell you that apart from this serious case, Gayatri Prajapati was also accused of mining scam, after which Samajwadi Party removed her from the post. However, when he was again included in the cabinet in September 2016, he touched the feet of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in front of everyone. On doing so, the opposition parties had also raised many questions.