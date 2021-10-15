gayle-curtly-ambrose-engaged-in-verbal-fight-after-former-player-opposed-to-select-universe-boss-in-t20-world-cup-west-indies-playing-11 – On my mind No respect for Curtly Ambrose,’ the Caribbean legend protested against choosing ‘Universe Boss’ in T20 World Cup

A dispute has come to the fore between West Indies star cricketer Chris Gayle and former legend Curtly Ambrose. Ambrose had earlier opposed Gayle’s selection in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup. Now on this the Universe Boss retaliated and said that I have no respect left for him.

All is not well between the two legends of West Indies cricket Chris Gayle and Curtly Ambrose. The former Caribbean legend had said a few days ago that Chris Gayle should not be picked in the West Indies team’s last 11 in the T20 World Cup. To which Gayle has said that there is no respect left for him in me.

Let us tell you that from October 17, the T20 World Cup was going to start in UAE and Oman. West Indies team is already in Super-12. Gayle hit back at Ambrose on Tuesday on a morning show for a St. Kitts-based radio station.

Gayle, popularly known as Universe Boss, said, ‘I am talking about Curtly Ambrose. When I came into the team, I had a lot of respect for him. But now I am speaking from my heart. I don’t know that after retiring I don’t know what problem they started with me.

The 42-year-old Caribbean player further said that, ‘The negative things they are saying maybe they want to get attention in the media. So I am also giving them the attention they need. Let me tell you personally that there is no respect left for Curtly Ambrose inside Chris Gayle, Universe Boss.

Chris Gayle, who was part of the Caribbean team that became the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Champion, has said that, ‘This team has been selected and now we expect support from former players. Eliminate the negativity and support the team for the upcoming world cup. We have won the tournament twice and will go on to win the third time. Before that all this can affect the team. So, Curtly Ambrose go ahead and support West Indies.

It is worth noting that last week Ambrose on a radio show in Barbados emphasized Chris Gayle’s performance in the last 18 months, saying, ‘He has not done anything during this period that can impress me. He has not done much in the T20 franchise and many home series. Because of which he should not be considered an automatic choice in the playing 11 of the T20 World Cup.

Chris Gayle has played 16 T20 Internationals so far in 2021 in which he has scored just 227 runs at an average of 17.46. It includes only one half-century of his. Apart from this, Gayle scored 165 runs in 9 matches of CPL 2021 at an average of 18.33. At the same time, the number of matches he played for Punjab Kings in IPL did not play his bat.

Gayle had decided to leave the second phase of IPL 2021 midway. The Caribbean player left this phase in the UAE and was informed of the exit from the bio bubble. He took this decision citing his own mental state and preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.