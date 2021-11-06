gayle-dwayne-bravo-gets-guard-of-honour-from-australian-team-after-match-against-west-indies-in-t20-world-cup-2021-last-super-12-match-watch- video – After Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle is also retiring from T20 International cricket? The entire team of Australia gave guard of honor to the Caribbean legends

Chris Gayle has also indicated his retirement from T20 International in the last match of the Super-12 round against Australia. Earlier, Dwayne Bravo had announced his retirement after the last match.

West Indies’ legendary opener Chris Gayle has hinted at retirement in the T20 World Cup against Australia. The manner in which he greeted the visitors after being dismissed in the last group match of West Indies has led to speculation that he was playing his last match for the country in this format.

Although the ‘Universe Boss’ did not give any official statement about this, but he came to bat with goggles (glasses) and was dismissed for 15 runs in nine balls with the help of two sixes. While returning to the pavilion, Gayle greeted the audience with a bat.

At this time he had a big smile on his face and upon reaching the dressing room, the teammates stood up and clapping and welcoming him with a hug. Talking about this match, when the West Indies bowlers were craving for wickets, Gayle gave the team the second success with the ball.

The veteran was seen singing a song on camera after the match and also distributed his cricket supplies to the fans. Gayle, who hit his 1045th six in T20 cricket on Saturday, is now 42 years old. NS

Although he has not announced his retirement yet, West Indies had to bear the brunt of it in the T20 World Cup due to the many aged players in the team. At the same time, when Dwayne Bravo, who has already announced his retirement, was asked about Gayle in the post-match press conference, he refused to know anything.

Bravo said, “He already plays in half the format (limited overs). Half of he has retired. I don’t know what they have decided.

Commentator Ian Bishop said ‘on air’ during the match, “Everything indicates that we are seeing Gayle in the West Indies jersey for the last time.”

Gayle has scored 1899 runs in 79 T20 Internationals. During this his average was 28.11 and strike rate of 137.31. He has scored two centuries and 14 half-centuries in this format.

In his overall T20 career, Gayle scored 14,321 runs in 445 innings, including 22 hundreds. This also includes a world record score of 175 runs in just 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 IPL season. His chances of playing for West Indies again are slim, but he will definitely play in foreign leagues.

It is worth noting that Chris Gayle has not played any Test match since 2014, while he last played an ODI in 2019. The former West Indies captain has scored 7214 runs in 103 Tests and 10480 runs in 301 ODIs.