Gaylord, Michigan tornado injures 44 and kills at least one

20 hours ago
At least one individual is lifeless and 44 others injured after a tornado touched down in Michigan on Friday evening, in line with state police.

The tornado made landfall in Gaylord in Otsego County simply earlier than 3 p.m. native time, in line with the Nationwide Climate Service, abandoning a devastating path of destruction.

The fatality was confirmed to Fox 17 by a Munson Healthcare spokesperson. Sufferers have been taken to a number of space hospitals — together with Grayling Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and Munson Medical Heart in Traverse Metropolis.

Officers haven’t launched any particulars on how the individual was killed or the severity of the accidents to others, the outlet reported.

State police mentioned a number of properties and companies have been broken and suggested the general public to keep away from the realm, as downed energy traces are blocking roads.

Michigan tornado
44 individuals have been injured by the tornado.
AP
Michigan tornado
The tornado made landfall within the city of Gaylord at 3 p.m. native time.
AP
Michigan tornado
A number of properties and companies have been destroyed.
AP

Golf ball-sized hail was additionally reported within the space, in line with Fox Information

In response to Jim Keysor, the meteorologist in cost at the Nationwide Climate Service workplace in Gaylord, the city has no recorded tornados in its historical past.

“It is a very, very uncommon occasion for us, and most individuals which have lived right here their entire lives – they’ve by no means skilled a tornado in Gaylord,” Keysor advised FOX Climate. “I’m certain individuals have been scared and didn’t know what to do precisely.”.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to rebuild in a tweet Friday evening..

“My coronary heart goes out to the households and small companies impacted by the tornado and extreme climate in Gaylord,” she wrote.  “To the complete Gaylord neighborhood—Michigan is with you. We are going to do what it takes to rebuild.

Michigan tornado
Police warned residents to keep away from the affected space.
AP
Michigan tornado
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to rebuild.
AP


