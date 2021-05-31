Gaza Militant Group Says 17-Year-Old Killed by Airstrike Was a Member

JERUSALEM — After a 17-year-old was killed within the Gaza battle this month — certainly one of 69 youngsters killed in combating between Israel and militants — a militant group claimed him as a member, although wouldn’t say whether or not he was killed whereas combating.

The teenager, Khaled al-Qanou, was killed by an Israeli airstrike within the northern a part of the Gaza Strip on Might 13, based on a assertion from the militant group, the Mujahideen Brigades. It’s towards worldwide regulation to recruit or use minors in armed conflicts.

Mr. al-Qanou was amongst these pictured in a New York Occasions characteristic on all the kids killed within the current battle, however particulars about his dying had not been confirmed then.

Whereas the Mujahideen Brigades stated in a assertion that Mr. al-Qanou was killed “throughout the Sword of Jerusalem Battle,” the title that militants in Gaza gave to the newest battle, it didn’t explicitly state whether or not he was taking part within the combating when he died. In 2018, the Mujahideen Brigades have been positioned on a United States blacklist that punishes financing of terrorist teams.