Gaza Militant Group Says 17-Year-Old Killed by Airstrike Was a Member
JERUSALEM — After a 17-year-old was killed within the Gaza battle this month — certainly one of 69 youngsters killed in combating between Israel and militants — a militant group claimed him as a member, although wouldn’t say whether or not he was killed whereas combating.
The teenager, Khaled al-Qanou, was killed by an Israeli airstrike within the northern a part of the Gaza Strip on Might 13, based on a assertion from the militant group, the Mujahideen Brigades. It’s towards worldwide regulation to recruit or use minors in armed conflicts.
Mr. al-Qanou was amongst these pictured in a New York Occasions characteristic on all the kids killed within the current battle, however particulars about his dying had not been confirmed then.
Whereas the Mujahideen Brigades stated in a assertion that Mr. al-Qanou was killed “throughout the Sword of Jerusalem Battle,” the title that militants in Gaza gave to the newest battle, it didn’t explicitly state whether or not he was taking part within the combating when he died. In 2018, the Mujahideen Brigades have been positioned on a United States blacklist that punishes financing of terrorist teams.
Momen Aziz, an official within the political wing of the Mujahideen Motion, an umbrella group together with the Brigades, declined to touch upon whether or not Mr. al-Qanou was killed whereas combating.
The Mujahideen Brigades stated Mr. al-Qanou was 20, however official well being information and his members of the family say that he was 17, born on Jan. 10, 2004.
The Israeli Military didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark about whether or not it purposefully focused Mr. al-Qanou.
Mr. al-Qanou’s older brother, Osama, stated his sibling joined the Mujahideen Brigades earlier this yr after members of the group pressured him for months to hitch their ranks, providing cash and entry to weapons.
“They exploited him,” stated Osama al-Qanou, who added that his household was not supportive of his changing into a member of the group.
Human rights specialists condemn the usage of youngsters in armed battle, mentioning that recruiting them to battle is a violation of worldwide regulation.
“Regardless of the scenario, it’s flat-out unlawful for armed teams to recruit and deploy any little one beneath 18, even when they quote unquote volunteer,” stated Eric Goldstein, performing government director of the Center East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch. “They need to be with their households, not on the market as combatants.”
Mr. al-Qanou added that his household was so deeply against his brother’s becoming a member of the Mujahideen Brigades that they refused to permit members of the group to pay their respects within the mourners’ tent they erected following his dying.
“We kicked them out in entrance of everybody,” he stated.
