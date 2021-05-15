Gaza Rocket Finds a Rare Gap in Israeli Armor, and a 5-Year-Old Boy Is Killed

SDEROT, Israel — It was 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Sderot, and Ido Avigal, 5, was being laid to relaxation a few miles to the north. He had been killed in what officers termed a freak incident two days earlier when a rocket from Gaza made a direct hit on the constructing subsequent door to his aunt’s condo, the place he was visiting together with his mom and older sister.

When that rocket struck on Wednesday night, he was sheltering in a fortified secure room meant to guard residents from this precise menace. However a piece of shrapnel managed to puncture the thick, metal shutter and the thick glass window of the shelter, mortally wounding the boy. Ido’s mom and his sister had been additionally injured whereas contained in the room.

It was the primary such case of a demise in a fortified secure room that army officers might recall.

“So ought to we not belief the secure room now?” requested Andrei Mardachayev, 38, who lives in a constructing about 250 yards away and had come to view the harm together with his spouse, Irit, and their three younger kids.