GBWhatsApp APK Download (Updated) Anti-Ban | OFFICIAL Update May 2022

Many people use WhatsApp to send videos, photos, audio and many other things. GBWhatsApp APK can be downloaded and installed on your device if you wish to use WhatsApp with additional features.

Developers have added some new features to the official WhatsApp: hiding double ticks, change themes, set online status, use WhatsApp accounts,, and many more. This mod offers extra privacy and is free.

Keep reading to find out more!

You should use it if you haven’t already. You don’t have to worry about how to download and install it on your device. I’ll guide you through the download and installation process.

GBWhatsApp

There are many apps on the market, including Facebook and Instagram. Twitter is another. WhatsApp is well-known for its features. However, the Mod of WhatsApp has added features. It’s a great app and offers advanced features.

GBWhatsApp was the first mod for WhatsApp. It’s still being updated regularly. This is a more customized version of WhatsApp. GBWhatsApp can look like OGWhatsApp but has many boosted functions. If you wish to install the GBwhatsapp apk, you don’t need to uninstall WhatsApp. GBWhatsApp is a great app. You can read more about it below.

GBWhatsapp APPK File Details:

App Name GBWhatsApp APK Android Version 4.3 and above Version Latest Version Total Downloads 6,000,000+ App size 44.3 MB Root required No Root Required Principal Purpose Modification of WhatsApp with Extra Features Last Updated 1 day ago

Download GBWhatsApp

Download V.7.10 Download V.7.20 Download V.7.99 Download V.8.0 Download V.8.5 Download V.8.10 Download V.8.20 Download V.9.5

Features of GbWhatsApp

GB Whatsapp APK 2222 has tons of features and can be used on any smartphone. Here are some of the features in GB Whatsapp.

Auto Reply Firstly, this auto-reply function can be used to reply to your friends whenever you wish.

DND If you’re using another app on your Android smartphone and don’t want to be disturbed by Whatsapp messages, you can use the DND feature to disable internet connection for GB Whatsapp.

Broadcast text messages: You can broadcast Broadcast text messages to groups, which is a wonderful feature.

Filter messages The GB WhatsApp APK has the Filter Messages function. This allows the user to clear chat and filter messages.

Anti-revoke message Includes Anti-revoke messages.

Share your live locations: The user can also use GB Whatsapp 2022 to share their locations with their friends.

Amazing effects:Users have the ability to create unique effects and send photos and videos to friends and family Pikashow.

Multiple messages can be revoked at once:

Send Maximum Photos Additionally, you can send more pictures than official Whatsapp allows. You can send up to 90 photos at once. You can also send 50 MB video clip or 100 MB audio clips to your contact.

Endless : Plus is also included in this modified version. There are many Emojis and themes that you can use to customize your phone’s look according to your preference.

Download Statuses : Another amazing feature is the ability to download photos and videos from statuses that have been uploaded by other contacts.

Incredible Font Are you tired of the old fonts? This feature allows you to choose the font that suits your needs. This feature allows you to customize your favorite font.

History of Revocations: You may view the history of all revoked messages received from your groups and contacts.

Alter contacts Change the media visibility for a contact in your gallery

Mark unread messages: You can mark read messages from the notification.

Select all Chat: This app allows you to select all chats from your home screen.

You can hide your voice recording status

Highest Image Quality: You can send high-resolution pictures with GB Whatsapp.

Log History The log history for all contacts can be viewed by the user.

LanguageAnother great feature is this language feature. You can choose the language you want from the default lost.

Notification You can also get a notification when someone in your contact list changes their profile photo.

Pop Up Notifications: A great feature of GB Whatsapp is the ability to hide your pop-up notifications from this app.

Download GBWA Latest Version

Requirements

You will need an internet connection WIFI Connection is highly recommended The device’s location Gallery Access Access to Contacts WIFI Connection is highly recommended Device Identification Access to External Storage

Comparison Whatsapp VS GBWhatsapp

FEATURES GBWHATSAPP WHATSAPP Status Characters Length Maximum of 255 characters Maximum 139 characters One-time document sharing 100 30 Media Sharing 50 MB 15 MB Hide the Last Seen Status copying Documents sharing in pdf, txt format Languages Supported 45 130 Send Blank Messages Theme changing

How do I download GBWhatsApp 2022

Many people are not familiar with the steps involved in downloading and installing an APK file. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to do it. You will learn the steps to download it and how to install it.

All the advanced features are available when you install the APK MOD. Let’s get to the details!

Storage: Storage is required for this APK MOD.

Allow Unknown sources: Enable unknown sources after you have opened the setting Tab.

Download Click the downloading link to download the APK file.

Download: Open the folder in which you have saved APK. To install the APK file, tap on it.

Launch the app.

Login – Log in to your WhatsApp account to enjoy all the amazing features

It is possible to do it quickly. However, if you have any questions, you can leave a comment and I will help you.

Get Now

GBWhatsApp for iPhone

Many devices are available today, but the iPhone is still the most widely used. This device is used by thousands of people, but many don’t know how to get the iOS file. Stay with me if you’re familiar with the downloading process.

First, open your browser on your device.

To download the iOS file, click on the button below.

Open the downloaded file to install it.

To install it, press the Install button.

After a few seconds, the installation process will be completed.

Launch the app after the Gbwhatsapp iOS has been installed.

Log in to your WhatsApp account, or create a brand new one.

Enjoy the app now!

Download GBWA iOS

Where to Get and Set Up GBWhatsApp?

You are likely looking for a safe and secure place to obtain this program. You will most likely need apk to install the mod on Android Mobile.

Gadgetclock.com This is where GBWhatsApp can be accessed now.

Privacy Check

In addition to all the above, GBWhatsApp will allow you to manage your privacy settings. This means that you can manually regulate whether your mobile is allowing you to tell others what you are doing online or if you are keeping it private.

Below are several privacy settings.

Being on-line (Status)

Double tick

Bluetick

Setting of the microphone

Recording status

Typing status

Scheduling of Messages

GbWhatsapp 2022 New Amazing Features

This will allow you to access your apk. The next steps will tell you all you need to know about how to install the apk on your mobile device and how to operate with maximum performance.

Step # 1: go to your mobile, browse settings then go to security. This will allow you to install programs from other stores than Playstore.

Step 2: Download the most recent GBWhatsApp from the stores above using your internet browser to your mobile phone. You have the option to download the apk from your computer or move it around on your device’s storage.

Step 3: Download the apk, and then follow the instructions. This may work exactly the same way as the regular WhatsApp program.

Step 4: To confirm your accounts, enter your name and state number. GBWhatsApp is currently set up and ready to use on your own device. You can open the program in your main menu just like you would use WhatsApp.

What Platforms Is This App Available For

Andriod

iOS

Fully Personalize Themes

This is one of the most popular GBWhatsApp newest variant features. You can choose the theme for any part of WhatsApp program from the menus into the chat display. It will allow you to create an aesthetic that makes your experience the best.

Send out big files

One of the biggest drawbacks to WhatsApp is the inability to send documents. WhatsApp limits the size of files that can be sent to 16MB. GBWhatsApp latest removes the restriction to ensure that you can send anything you want.

Backup GBWhatsApp Information

You can save time by having someone support you. There are two ways one can access his/her files and keep control.

Process # 1: Backup GBWhatsApp using apk

Supporting GBWhatsApp chat through the program is the first strategy.

Procedure #1: Open apk, search Setting, and then Chat Backup.

Procedure #2: Click on Backup-Up to save a copy your messages and any associated media into your internal device memory.

Alternate # 2: Back up GBWhatsApp to a pc.

Dr.fone – Bring Back Social Application is the best Android app information transfer option and is designed to provide you with the best and most user-friendly experience in managing your mobile information, including backups of Whatsapp and GBapk.

Even if you don’t have any technical skills, the program is easy to use. You can send all of your GBWhatsApp documents (chats, images and large videos, data, voice and text messages, etc.) to anyone in your group.

FAQ

What's GBWhatsApp? It's a modified version of dWhatsApp that includes additional features.

Is the GBWhatsApp App APK safe? This app has been my go-to for business and I have never had a problem with it. I hope that you enjoy these features as well.

Is GbWhatsapp compatible with iPhone? Yes, It Works Awesome in iPhone just like Andriod

Do I need to root my phone in order to use this app? Nope! You don't need to root your device

Can I backup my data? Yes, it is possible to get the backup of WhatsApp.

It's not rocket science, but it is possible if you update the software.

WhatsApp Account Ban OR Any Privacy Issue? You can control your privacy preferences with total Save app.

Can I use dual Whatsapp on the same mobile phone? Sure! This app was designed for that purpose. This app is fun to use.

Final words

I hope you enjoy the official WhatsApp APK MOD. GBWhatsapp also provides the exact same security and plans as the official Whatsapp. To get even more attributes, you can add Whatsapp PLUS APK to your device now. I hope you enjoy this post.

If you and your friends review the GBWhatsapp app, we’ll be grateful. It is a great app with all the latest features. It has the same license that the official app so security is not an issue.

You can keep checking this site for more information about this MOD.

We appreciate you visiting! Please share this with your friends.

