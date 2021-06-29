GBWhatsApp for Android – Download



GBWhatsApp is an enhanced and customized mod of original WhatsApp and is most suitable for those who want to use two Whatsapp accounts on a single device. It is based on WhatsApp Plus mod which was discontinued by the WhatsApp creators when they streamlined WhatsApp.

The advantage of GBWhatsApp is that you can install it alongside your original WhatsApp without any interference. You can also view messages that have been deleted by the other user and can easily retrieve photos that have been deleted in private or group chat.

This version of Whatsapp is also best suited in case you get banned from the original Whatsapp. Accounts that get banned receive just a small message: “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.” Whatsapp official usually does not issue any warning before banning an account and that’s it you cannot use Whatsapp anymore. But GBWhatsapp offers a bypass from the Whatsapp ban.

The WhatsApp plus Mod stayed in circulation and due to that we have the GBWhatsApp which you can easily customize if you are a developer. GB WhatsApp has a tweaked UI for added features and uses the same license and protocol as WhatsApp.

Once installed you can continue to use the GBWhatsApp with a new number as a completely independent chat app. GBWhatsapp comes with lots of features and much more improvement. Also, It has many new themes and improved privacy policy.

You can use this application to discover the hidden features of Whatsapp. The best app to enjoy two different accounts on the same device. You can hide your online status, send larger video files, more than 90 pictures can be sent at once rather than 10 pictures in WhatsApp.

GBWhatsApp Features:

GBWhatsApp supports many special features added to its latest Modded APK. Because this app comes from an independent developer AlexMods, thus it gives the app Anti-Ban feature & makes it Ban Proof. It works great on standard phones and there is no need for Root Access. But you can always check if your phone is rooted by using the Root Checker app.

You will also notice improved personal privacy while using this moded version of Whatsapp. You can disable calls from specific people with the ability to block and unblock. Moreover, change tick styles at your own choice. Easily Hide your last seen Ever by changing the settings in the Privacy Options. Normally you will not find these settings on the standard Whatsapp.

You can also Hide double tick and customize the second tick settings. And the other person will not even know that you have done this. In normal Whatsapp whatever change you make you have to implement it to yourself as well. But that’s the beauty of GB Whatsapp where you only have to make changes one way while you enjoy everything yourself.

gbwhatsapp By HeyMods

Download GBWhatsapp by HeyMods

GBWhatsApp by HeyMods is not available on the play store but you can install its apk by downloading from the button above. Since Whatsapp doesn’t allow anybody to develop mod of their application.

“Is GBWhatsApp is protected?”, We had discussed this above in this article as it were, so do read those things about GBWhatsApp apk before using the app. The app acquired a huge number of clients in an extremely small timeframe in view of its new or exceptional key highlights like Anti Delete status, Show Blue tick after reply, who can call me, or much more.

Privacy and Customization in GB Whatsapp

In the latest update, you also get to set privacy on your status and can set it to yourself or your contacts only. Or you can hide your status from specific contacts. This feature is unique to GB Whatsapp only. You can also stop receiving calls from anyone you want to, or for everyone.

Now talking about the fun features of GB Whatsapp include Zooming of Profile pictures of your contacts. Just click a photo and zoom in. Plus you will also get an alert if one of your friends has changed their Whatsapp profile picture. Plus you can copy anyone’s status just open their status copy and download it.

Sharing media on this moded version is also fun and you can share up to 90 images in a single go. Audio clips can be up to 100 MB and video sizes can be up to 30MB. Viewing media is also very easy as everything downloads automatically and you only have to click and play. Please note that we do not recommend using GBWhatsApp because it is unofficial and does offer encryption. WhatsApp Inc. has officially started to discourage the use of such apps. Read More >>

You can customize the messenger themes and apply custom themes. It also offers a dark mode and a built-in emoji changer along with numerous GBWhatsapp themes. Customizations also include the ability to change missed call icons which are very helpful if you are using GBWhatsapp for secret purposes along with the ability to change the call screen of your calls.

All these features might seem fun but keep in mind that this version of Whatsapp is highly modded and is insecure compared to the official version. That’s why this version has been removed from the play store and poses a major privacy threat highlighted in this article.