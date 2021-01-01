GDS Jobs: India Post Jobs: 1137 Chhattisgarh Circle Results Announced for GDS Recruitment, How to Check – india post gds Recruitment Results Announced for Chhattisgarh Circle on 2021 appost.in

India Post Jobs, India Post GDS Recruitment Results 2021: Results of Indian Postal Department (India Post) Recruitment 2020 have been announced. Candidates appearing for Rural Postal Service Recruitment (GDS Jobs) in Chhattisgarh Circle can now check their results (India Post Results 2021) by visiting the official website of India Post on appost.in.



As per the official notification, 1133 candidates have been selected for a total of 1137 vacancies for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABP) and Dak Sevak (Rural Postal Sevak) in Chhattisgarh Circle. The results of 4 candidates are currently withheld as per the order of the competent authority.

India Post GDS Results 2021: Learn How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the post department mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘Chhattisgarh (Post 1137)’.

Step 4: Your result will be downloaded.

Step 5: On the computer, type Ctrl + F and find your registration number.

Step 6: Candidates should keep a printout copy of the result.

Check these details in the GDS selection list

The merit list (India Post GDS Recruitment Selection List) includes Chhattisgarh GDS Circle III along with the candidate’s registration number, post name and branch office name. Candidates can also check these details along with their marks.

Pay scale

Minimum TRCA for 4 hours / level 1 in TRCA slab: BPM – Rs. 12,000 and ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs. 10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 hours / Level 2 in TRCA slab: BPM – Rs. 14,500 and ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs. 12,000.

GDS results of these states soon

After Chhattisgarh, the GDS job process is underway in West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi circles. The GDS results of all these circles are expected to be announced next week.

Apply for 4264 GDS jobs in UP

The last date to apply online for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS Jobs) in Uttar Pradesh Circle is September 22, 2021. Online registration and application process started from 23rd August 2021. A total of 4264 GDS vacancies will be filled for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Postal Servant in UP Circle 3. Click here for more information-

