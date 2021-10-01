gds jobs: India Post Jobs: Good news for 10th pass, government job applications for GDS posts started, hundreds of vacancies – gds can apply for 1021 pass for bpm, abpm posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: This is a great opportunity for 10th pass candidates to get government jobs (10th pass government jobs). Postal Department (India Post) has issued notification of Rural Postal Service Recruitment (GDS Jobs). Online applications have started for more than two hundred and fifty GDS jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of India Post appost.in on or before 29th October 2021.



Eligible candidates for the posts of GDS (Rural Postal Service), Branch Post Master (BPM) and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) will be recruited in Jammu and Kashmir Circle. A total of 266 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (India Post Jobs).

Educational Qualification

There should be a letter of passing the 10th Secondary School Examination in Mathematics, Local Language and English (Study as Compulsory or Selected Subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India or State Governments or Union Territories. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age limit

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and at most 40 years of age to be appointed to GDS positions on 30 September 2021. Exemption is applicable in the upper age limit for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

Application fee

General category, OBC, EWS male, trans-male applicants have to pay a fee of Rs. So not all women, trans-female, ST, SC and PWD candidates have to pay the fee. Candidates can pay the application fee both online and offline.

How to get a government job?

Candidates for GDS Job (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021) in Post Department will be selected from the merit list prepared on the basis of applications submitted online. No weight will be given for higher educational qualification. A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the 10th board.

Pay scale

GDS Branch Post Master – Rs

GDS Assistant Branch Postmaster and Postal Servant – Rs

Check out India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 notification here



JK-09_C3

Link to apply online

Official website