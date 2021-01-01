GDS Jobs: India Post Jobs: Government jobs for 10th pass, more than 2000 GDS vacancies, apply soon

Highlights Another chance to get a government job to pass the tenth.

Apply soon for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.

More than 2000 posts will be directly recruited.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The Indian Postal Department (India Post) has given another opportunity to get jobs in the posts of Rural Postal Service, Branch Post Master (BPM) and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM). More than 2000 posts will be filled here (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021).



If you are 10th pass and preparing for government job (10th pass government job) then you can apply for GDS Recruitment 2021. To apply online, one has to visit the official website of India Post appost.in. India Post has extended the last date to apply for the West Bengal Circle vacancy till August 22. Earlier, the last date to apply was August 1.

Vacancy Details (GDS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Grameen Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is taking place for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Postal Sevak under Cycle 3. A total of 2357 posts will be filled through this recruitment (GDS job).

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10th from a recognized school board of education. Must have studied English, Mathematics and Local Language in Matric or Secondary. Knowledge of the local language is mandatory and candidates should study it till at least 10th standard.

Age range

On July 20, 2021, the minimum and maximum age for these positions is between 18 and 40 years. There is a discount in age for a specific category of candidates. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Also read:NTA Allahabad High Court has taken out a total of 411 recruitments, get the same salary under 7th CPC, apply from here

gds recruitment 2021 selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected based on the applications submitted online by the candidates. Eligible candidates will be given jobs through this merit list.

Salary (GDS pay scale)

Minimum TRCA for 4 hours / level 1 in TRCA slab

BPM – Rs. 12,000,

ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs

Also read: Paramedical Jobs 2021: Government Recruitment for Hundreds of Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.42 Lakh

Minimum TRCA for 5 hours / level 2 in TRCA slab

BPM – Rs. 14,500,

ABPM or Postal Servant – Rs

India Post GGS Recruitment 2021 Notification

West Bengal-23_C3Official website

