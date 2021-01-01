GE Main Results: What you need to know NTA, JE main results announced, GE 2021 results announced, 44 students got 100 percent

The results of the JEE-Main, Engineering Entrance Examination were announced on Tuesday night, in which a total of 44 candidates scored 100 per cent marks. So 18 candidates got top rank. Education ministry officials made the announcement on Tuesday night.From this year onwards, the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) is conducted four times a year to give students a chance to improve their marks. The first phase took place in February and the second in March. The next round of exams was scheduled for April and May, but was postponed in the wake of the second wave of Kovid-19 outbreaks in the country. The third phase took place between July 20-25 and the fourth phase between August 26 and September 2.

Check the results like this

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results’ link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: For Session 4, JEE main results will open on the screen, check it.

Step 6: Download the results of JEE Main Season 4 and take a printout for further reference.

Registration for JEE Advanced

After the JEE Main Results 2021 is announced, registration for JEE Advanced will begin. Two and a half lakh (250,000) candidates who have secured top rank in JEE Main Cut-Off can apply for JEE Advanced. Candidates will complete the JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.



When is the JEE Advanced Exam?(Date of JEE Advanced 2021 Exam)

23 The JEE Advanced Examination will be held on 03 October 2021 for admission to BTech and UG Engineering program courses in IIT.

On this website you can check JEE Main Results 2021

nta.ac.in,

ntaresults.nic.in,

jeemain.nta.nic.in