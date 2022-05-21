Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide Power, Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns, North Melbourne Kangaroos v Melbourne Demons, Adelaide Crows v St Kilda Saints, Richmond Tigers v Essendon Bombers, Greater Western Giants v West Coast Eagles scores, fixtures, teams, ladder, odds, tickets, players

Geelong Cats v Port Adelaide Energy, Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns, North Melbourne Kangaroos v Melbourne Demons, Adelaide Crows v St Kilda Saints, Richmond Tigers v Essendon Bombers, Greater Western Giants v West Coast Eagles scores, fixtures, groups, ladder, odds, tickets, players



Ken Hinkley speaks pre-match in opposition to of Port Adelaide’s conflict in opposition to Geelong.

On enjoying Geelong in Geelong: “You could have a very good take a look at the groups who play right here. Their final six they’re 3-3. We all know our greatest soccer in opposition to them challenges them, as does theirs. I feel we overplay the bottom; we simply must play correct footy.”

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley. Credit score:AFL Images

On enjoying extra attacking: ”Our mannequin and desire will not be that totally different than it’s at all times been. We prefer to be fairly aggressive with the ball when we have now the possibility. Sadly, we haven’t had lots of these possibilities.“

On responding from 0-5: “I’m actually happy with the membership for the way in which we’ve dealt with that begin. We performed some footy that was OK. We led Brisbane by 4 targets on the ’Gabba. We weren’t horrible, however we had a 0-5 report, and we needed to personal it, and we caught collectively. We’re definitely higher than we had been.”

Having Wines again at his greatest: “Ollie again in our crew effectively and wholesome made a distinction. If I’ve acquired [a favourite] he’s fairly shut. He’s such an vital a part of our crew. Contested footy won’t ever change on this sport.”