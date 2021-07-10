Geeta Basra And Harbhajan Singh blessed with baby boy

New Delhi. A small guest has knocked at the house of Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Geeta Basra has given birth to a son. The couple has expressed their happiness by sharing a picture on social media. This post of Harbhajan is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has given this good news to his fans through social media. Harbhajan Singh has posted a picture on his official Instagram. In which he has informed that Geeta Basra and he have become parents of a son. He also said that his family is complete with the birth of his son. Knowing this good news, Harbhajan’s fans are giving many congratulations to the couple by commenting.

Harbhajan Singh gave information about the health of the child and Geeta Basra

In the post, Harbhajan told about Geeta Basra and son’s health that both are absolutely fine. Let us tell you that in March, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan had told that a little guest is about to knock at their house. On hearing the news, the rest of the cricketers and celebs congratulated the couples a lot.

Geeta Basra took special care in Corona

Let me tell you, before the birth of the son, the virtual baby shower ceremony of Geeta Basra was done. Whose pictures went fiercely viral on social media. It is said that in view of Corona, Geeta Basra took great care of herself during pregnancy. He did yoga at home and kept himself healthy.