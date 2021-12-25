Geeta Basra Kissing Harbhajan Singh Share Romantic Most on Instagram Celebrating Retirement of Turbanator Sreesanth Post Gone Viral

Harbhajan Singh put an end to his 23-year international career on 24 December 2022. His retirement was celebrated in a romantic way by his wife Geeta Basra. Along with this, Sreesanth’s post also became quite viral.

Harbhajan Singh, the legendary off-spinner of the Indian cricket team, put an end to his 23-year international career on 24 December 2021. Many cricketers posted after his retirement. But the tweet of Sreesanth who slapped Bhajji became the most viral. At the same time, his wife Geeta Basra also celebrated Turbanator’s retirement in a lovely way.

Let us tell you that Harbhajan Singh retired from international cricket on Friday 24 December 2021. He made the world aware of his decision by releasing a video. After his announcement, messages started pouring in for him from the entire cricketing world. Sreesanth also posted for Bhajji.

Sreesanth shared many pictures with Bhajji on his Twitter account and wrote that, ‘You are one of the great cricketers not only in India but all over the world. It was a great honor for me to play with you. I was always lucky to have your hug before the spell. I am proud to have known you and played with you.

Significantly, in April 2008, Harbhajan and Sreesanth came into the limelight when Bhajji slapped Sreesanth after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). After this Sreesanth started crying bitterly on the field itself. This controversy had also made a lot of headlines.

@harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honor to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect pic.twitter.com/5IgYJk4HcD — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) December 24, 2021

Geeta Basra celebrated

Harbhajan Singh’s retirement was also well celebrated by his wife and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she is kissing Bhajji’s cheeks. Also, both have a glass full of a drink in their hands.

Geeta wrote in the caption of this post that, ‘Celebrating you.’ At the same time, Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, also commented on this post by posting a heart emoji. Apart from this, most people liked this romantic photo of Geeta and Harbhajan very much.