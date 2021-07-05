geeta kapoor birthday special know about her journey

New Delhi. The name of Bollywood’s famous choreographer Geeta Kapoor does not require any identity in today’s time. But there was a time when she used to work as a background dancer in this industry to get the same name. Geeta Kapoor started dancing in the film at the age of 15.

During that time, artists like Saroj Khan, Farah Khan used to be named in the list of Bollywood’s famous choreographer, during that time Geeta Kapoor joined Farah Khan’s dance group. After this, she started assisting by staying with Farah Khan. Geeta has assisted Farah in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

After this, the discussions of Geeta started being heard on everyone’s Zumba, and at one point it came that Geeta herself became a famous choreographer with the hard work of day and night. She gained popularity by choreographing the popular songs Sheela Ki Jawani from Fiza, Ashoka, Saathiya, Hey Baby, Aladdin, Tees Maar Khan.

This choreographer, who has turned 47 years old, is now called by the name of Geeta Maa. She is not married yet. But recently she was seen wearing vermilion in a Talveer which surprised everyone. But after this his father denied these reports and told that he is not married.

Geeta’s name was associated with choreographer Rajeev Khichi sometime back. The news of their affair had become a topic of discussion on social media as well. But after that both of them separated. The year 2021 turned out to be a very wretched year for him. Because Geeta lost her mother forever. Geeta’s mother had died in January this year, since then Geeta has not been able to recover from this pain.