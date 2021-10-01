Geeta Kapoor mimics Malaika Arora Walk: The Kapil Sharma Show: Geeta Kapoor tells how Malaika walks, everyone laughs
The producers have released promos for the upcoming episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In a promo, Kapil Sharma asks Malaika if she came to the show prematurely. Where is that little guest living with them? Kapil was referring to Malaika’s dog, with whom she was often seen walking.
Before Malaika could say anything, Geeta Kapoor started imitating Malaika’s walk. Compared to Malaika’s daily walking style, Gita showed how great her walking is. Seeing this, Terence also imitates Malaika, and everyone, including Malaika and Kapil Sharma, starts laughing.
Kapil Sharma then asked Terrence which version of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ he liked. With Malaika Arora or Nora Fatehi? Everyone laughed when they heard this. Geeta Kapoor revealed that everyone on the show was very happy and even the contestants were distracted by Terra Nora Fatehi and found no flaws in anyone’s performance. This episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be aired this weekend.
