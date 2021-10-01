Geeta Kapoor mimics Malaika Arora Walk: The Kapil Sharma Show: Geeta Kapoor tells how Malaika walks, everyone laughs

Malaika Aurora was shocked when she saw Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis copying her walking style. Malaika did not know what to say. But Malaika then left no stone unturned in targeting Gita and Terrence Lewis. It all happened on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terrence Lewis recently arrived in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The trio will be seen judging ‘India’s Best Dancer’, whose new season is set to begin soon. In a few days, ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ is coming to an end and will be replaced by ‘India’s Best Dancer’.



The producers have released promos for the upcoming episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In a promo, Kapil Sharma asks Malaika if she came to the show prematurely. Where is that little guest living with them? Kapil was referring to Malaika’s dog, with whom she was often seen walking.



Before Malaika could say anything, Geeta Kapoor started imitating Malaika’s walk. Compared to Malaika’s daily walking style, Gita showed how great her walking is. Seeing this, Terence also imitates Malaika, and everyone, including Malaika and Kapil Sharma, starts laughing.

Kapil Sharma then asked Terrence which version of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ he liked. With Malaika Arora or Nora Fatehi? Everyone laughed when they heard this. Geeta Kapoor revealed that everyone on the show was very happy and even the contestants were distracted by Terra Nora Fatehi and found no flaws in anyone’s performance. This episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be aired this weekend.