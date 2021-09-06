Geeta Renewable Energy: Geeta Renewable: Geeta Renewable has given 665% return in just six months

Gita Renewable News: To invest in the stock market, people know the companies where they get the best returns in a short period of time. If a person had invested 100 100,000 in shares of Gita Renewable Energy 7 months ago, that amount would now be ₹ 700,000. Shares of Gita Renewable Energy have been weak for some time now and the stock has come down to 120 per share from its 52 week high of 300 per share.

This renewable energy stock is still one of the 2021 multibagger stocks. Gita Renewable Energy has given more than 55% return to shareholders in a month. Shares of Gita Renewables have risen from. 15.70 to ₹ 120.15.

2000 percent return in one year

Shares of Gita Renewable Energy have been under selling pressure for the past one month. Shares of Gita Renewable Energy have seen a lot of volatility even after giving excellent returns in the last 6 months. Shares of Geeta Renewable Energy have risen from Rs 5.52 to Rs 120 in the last one year. If we talk about the last 1 year, Gita Renewable has given a return of up to 2000 percent. If you look at the year-over-year returns, shares of Gita Renewable Energy have given their investors a return of about 1600 per cent.



How is the Gita renewable?

If we talk about the last 1 month, the shares of Gita Renewable Energy have fallen by more than 50 per cent. If one had invested Rs. Shares of Gita Renewable Energy have touched the lower circuit several times in the past month. The weakness in the stock has been increasing due to huge selling pressure in the last 1 month. In the last 3 months alone, shares of Gita Renewable Energy have risen from ₹ 52 to ₹ 120.

