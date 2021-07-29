Gehana Vasisth accused of threatening molesting victim Raj Kundra Pornography Case | Pornography Case: Victim narrated a painful story, said – forcibly made physical relationship, Gehana Vasisth kept shooting

New Delhi: The troubles of actress-model Gehana Vasishth and Rowa Khan, accused in the pornography case, have increased. Both have been accused in the pornography case along with Raj Kundra. Sources close to the police have released the statements of two victims, who have alleged that they were forced to shoot pornographic videos. Both the girls have claimed to have shot the video in the same bungalow in Mud Island.

The victims narrated the ordeal

In this entire case, both the victims have narrated the whole ordeal. According to the report published in ETimes, while one victim has accused Rowa Khan of threatening and pressurizing her to shoot, the other victim has made serious allegations against Gehana Vasisth. It is also claimed that a physical relationship was made with him for intimidation.

Naresh made the victim meet with Jewel Vashisht

The age of the second victim is 20 years. She was working in Hindi and Marathi serials since 2016. During this he met a boy named Ajit. It was Ajit who introduced the victim to the casting directors Naresh and Mitul on January 10, 2021. During a conference call, Naresh offered the victim a web series, which was the story of a queen. He told that the shooting of the series is being done in Mud Island. Also said that Rs 10,000 will be given for this role. The victim revealed in her statement, ‘The king asked me to meet him near Malad station, after which he took me to the Green Park bungalow in Malwani area. There Naresh told me that the producer of this web series is director Gehana Vasishth. My makeup maker’s name was Umesh. After a while, Jewel Vashisht brought clothes for me and wearing those clothes, I left for the shoot in the garden of the bungalow. This is where Gehna explained to me about my role and said that this web series is the story of a king, his queen and three dwarfs.

read this also: Pornography Case: Victim’s ordeal, said- Rowa Khan first threatened, then created pressure for nude shoot

Gehna forced the shooting

The victim alleges that Jewel then made her wear new clothes. Gehana Vasistha threatened him when he refused further cooperation and requested to leave. The victim says, ‘He told me that he had spent Rs 10 lakh for the shooting of the series and if I left, I would have to pay him 10 lakh compensation. I told Gehna that I have no money. After this a young man named Akash entered the room and started having physical relationship with the victim. The victim further said, ‘Once the shooting happened, I requested Gehna to let me go and then she threatened me and warned me not to talk to anyone about this shoot or go to the police. Otherwise it will have dire consequences.

Let us tell you, the police sources have hidden the names of both the victims for security reasons. It has been alleged in these statements that Gehana Vasishth and Rowa Khan forced the victims to participate in creating pornographic content. Gehna is yet to appear before the Crime Branch officials and record her statement in the ongoing investigation into the pornography case.

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to