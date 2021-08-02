gehana vasisth insta live video without clothes asking fans a very relavent question and this is how people reacted | ‘Gandii Baat’ fame actress Jewel was sitting nude in the live stream, everyone was surprised to see VIDEO

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has been accused of pornography and streaming such videos through an application after they were shot. Both sides are giving their arguments in the court, but Raj’s lawyer has been constantly saying that what Raj Kundra was doing comes under the category of erotica, but it cannot be called porn.

nude done live

Everyone is giving their reactions on the Raj Kundra case and now a video of actress-model Gehna Vasistha, who was an important witness in this case, has surfaced. Jewel recently did a nude live on Instagram. Gehna Vasisth was completely nude during this entire live stream and she asked the fans if she looks like a vlogger in this video. This video of him has gone viral.

‘I’m not wearing anything’

Gehna Vasisth said in the video, ‘Hello friends. Friends, I am sitting live in front of all of you. Tell me if I look vulgar. Am I looking cheap? Or am I looking like something you can count on porn content?’ Gehna Vasisth said in her video, ‘I am not wearing anything. Just nothing. Whatever you say is not even a point, nothing.

Fans asked this big question

Jewel said, ‘My point is that I am not wearing anything but still you are not counting it in the category of porn. And the rest of my videos in which I am dressed well, you are still calling them porn. This is a wrong thing. Everyone is saying that porn is shot, porn is shot. Right now I am not even wearing a cloth, but still you are saying that I am not a vulgar.’

live without clothes

While sharing the video, Gehna Vasishth wrote in the caption, ‘Done live without clothes. I am without clothes in this video yet no one is calling it porn. But when I am wearing full clothes then people say that I have shot porn. Dual mentality also has its limits. In this video of Gehna Vasisth, fans have given both types of reactions in the comment box. Some were angry with him and some supported him.

