Gehana Vasisth stands with Raj Kundra says we make erotic content as Ekta Kapoor does in gandi baat | Gehana Vasisth came in support of Raj Kundra, said- Ekta Kapoor also makes ‘dirty talk’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last night. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is taking swift action in this matter. At present, there has been no statement from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on this matter, but model Gehana Vasistha has come in their support.

Gehna Vashistha came out in support of Raj Kundra

After the arrest of Raj Kundra, model Gehana Vasistha has issued her statement. He has put his side in front of the people by making a video. Remind that in the month of February, the Mumbai Police had arrested model Jewel Vashistha in Madh, Malad in the same case. He has been accused of making a pornography film. For now, she is out on bail.

Gehana Vashistha kept her side

Model Gehana Vasistha while talking on this matter now said, ‘I just want to say that no one is making porn. There were normal videos like Ekta Kapoor making ‘Gandi Baat’ and not knowing how many films, which have bold content. It still has less boldness in it. It is wrong to say that so many videos were found, first it should be seen whether they are porn or not. No such video comes in the category of our porn. All people above 18 years of age can understand the difference between porn and erotica. I have faith in Mumbai Police. Things should not be shown wrong. Truth be shown. Some people are being targeted. Normal is bold video and not porn. Shilpa Shetty’s name is being taken again and again. I request everyone not to mix erotica with porn.

Gehana Vashistha was in jail for five months

Gehana Vasistha, while giving her explanation in the porn video case, said that she was jailed for five months due to the confusion between erotica and porn. She also became very ill. His phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. His life has completely changed. In such a situation, his request is that the right thing should be shown and told.

