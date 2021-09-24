Entertainment

Gehana Vasistha Porn Case Raj Kundra: Gehana Vasistha, who is involved in porn case, says- I will file case against the girls I cheated on.

1 min ago
Actress Gehna Vashishtha, who is accused of making a porn film and raping her, has once again said that she was cheated. Now Gehna has threatened to file a defamation suit against the girls who accused her.

Jewel Vashisht reaches Crime Branch, says- I am innocent, I don’t want to say anything about Raj Kundra

