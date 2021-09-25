Gehana Vasistha Raj Kundra Porn Case: Raj Kundra must be stressed and depressed
Jewel Vashisht, who is embroiled in a porn case, is constantly supporting Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra is accused of making a porn film and was recently released from jail after 2 months. For Raj Kundra, the pain of jewelry is shed once again.
Jewel Vashisht reaches Crime Branch, says- I am innocent, I don’t want to say anything about Raj Kundra
