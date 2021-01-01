Gehana Vasistha Raj Kundra Porn Case: Then Gehana Vasistha appeared ‘without clothes’, she even took the name ‘Raj Kundra’

Why were people trolling Raj Kundra? In fact, Raj Kundra is currently in jail in the same case in which Gahana Vashisht is involved in the investigation. When Gahna shared photos of her undressed on social media, people started teasing her by naming her Raj Kundra. Commenting on the photo of the jewel, one user wrote, ‘Is Raj Kundra shooting going on?’

Pretend to be flawless with pictures Sharing these bold pictures on Instagram, Gehna Vashisht wrote, ‘When such pictures were taken in the Hyatt Regency, we were about 20 people there … no sexual abuse … I did not drink alcohol and I did not drink any juice .. And I was fully aware … I went to the set in one car and came back safely in another car … I got paid for it … The most important thing is that I am over 18 years old and an artist.

Photo shared again After this, Gehna once again shared a photo of her undressed on Instagram and wrote, ‘All these photos have nothing to do with Raj, so no one should troll anyone. If you don’t like the photo, dislink it to the director. Like if you like but don’t troll anyone who has nothing to do with this shoot. READ Also HBO Max somehow beats Netflix and Disney Plus to custom profile photos

What are the charges against Jewel? In February, some models accused Gehna Vashisht and others in the Mumbai police of forcibly shooting porn and porn movies. The model allegedly raped her on the set of the shooting on jewelry. Gehna was later arrested and sent to prison. Investigating the case, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra is currently in jail.

Actress Gehna Vasistha, who has been involved in porn cases for the past few months, is constantly sharing her hot photos on social media. Recently, when Jewel shared some topless photos of her on social media, once again people started trolling Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra with her. Now Gehna Vashisht has once again defended Raj Kundra by sharing her topless photos.