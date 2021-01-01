Gehana Vasistha shares photo of torn clothes: Gehana Vashishta accuses police of her plight

Actress Gahana Vasishtha, who appeared in the web series ‘Gandhi Baat’, has now leveled serious allegations against the police. He is accused in the porn film case of businessman Raj Kundra. Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote a long post on his Instagram account.

A photo shared by Jewel shows her clothes torn. “The police have done this to me,” he wrote. All the accounts are frozen, there is no money, I can’t go home otherwise the police will arrest me. All mobiles, laptops taken, car last mortgaged for bail.



Business of strangers at home

Gehna wrote, ‘I am living with some unknown people. The house has been occupied by unknown people. Advocates’ fees were also demanded from anyone on the loan. And what will the Mumbai Police do more than this, will you hurt anyone more than this? ‘



Accused of making a false accusation

The actress further wrote, ‘Still you have not filled your soul, so keep making false lawsuits. One day everything will come out. The girls you people have turned against me, someone will bring out the truth by showing the lure of money. My mobile has everything, only you people have confiscated it. Today is not a bad time for anyone, it will be for you. Do what you want to do, I will not give up.



Jewel was arrested in February

Let me tell you, in February, Mumbai police arrested Gehna for making pornographic films and broadcasting them on apps. He is currently out on bail after spending four months in jail. After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Gehna supported him and explained to people the difference between pornographic and erotic videos.

