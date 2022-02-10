Entertainment

Gehraiyaan film review starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa

Gehraiyaan film review starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa | ‘Gahreiyaan’ movie review – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa
Gehraiyaan film review starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa | ‘Gahreiyaan’ movie review – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa

Gehraiyaan film review starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa | ‘Gahreiyaan’ movie review – Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa

Director – Shakun Batra
Cast – Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor
Screenplay – Ayesha Devitre Dhallin, Shakun Batra, Sumit Roy
Platform- Amazon Prime Video

“I don’t like being at home.. I feel so stuck,” Alisha tells Zain, looking at the void somewhere in the distant ocean. From the very first scene, the film starts going through a tangle of relationships. Earlier, in the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’, Shakun Batra had shown the best of love, confrontation, pain, helplessness, attachment between the boundary wall.

The ‘depth’ also talks about relationships. Talks about love, hate, truth, lies, greed, longing between relationships. The film is a relationship drama, which is deeply immersed in complicated relationships and controlling the course of life. The film talks about decision making and its consequences. The film keeps you emotionally attached to yourself, although the grip is a bit loose in the middle.

Story

Story

Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Karan (Dhairya Karwa) are in a relationship for 6 years and live together. But their life is going on two different tracks. Even after being together, there is a distance between the two. Some about career, some about communication. So enters Alisha’s cousin Tia Khanna (Ananya Pandey), who has come to India from America with her fiancée Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) for a few weeks. On Tia’s call, the four spend two days together in Alibaug. But from here their life turns. Alisha and Zain feel a connection to each other. Both have a story from their past, which brings them closer. Breaking all boundaries, both want each other’s support. But neither life is so easy, nor are the relationships so resolved. The whole story revolves around how and under what circumstances these four characters interact and collide in personal and professional life.. and what kind of choices they make.

directing

directing

After Kapoor & Sons, everyone was eagerly waiting for this Shakun Batra film. He has a different filmmaking style of his own, a different way of showing relationships, which is new. The story she weaves around the four characters in ‘Gahreiyaan’ will haunt you but will also sound close to reality. The twists in the film are good, the climax is interesting. But in the second half, the film gets a bit disconnected in terms of emotion. The association with the characters gradually diminishes. You would expect a few more layers from Tia Khanna, played by Ananya, and Karan as Dhairya, but those characters seem to be left half-baked. The intimate scenes of the film have been directed by Dar Gayi, which looks beautiful and poetic.

acting

acting

The film mainly revolves around Alisha Khanna and Zain i.e. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, based on their election and the results of those elections. From the beginning of the film to the end, these two characters are seen changing at every level. Dipika and Siddhant have shown this change very well with their gestures. If seen, no character is completely white or black in the film. All come in gray shade. Especially Siddhant has impressed a lot with his acting. Ananya and Dhairya are perfect in their characters, but the director has not left much scope for them. Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor have been impressive in their characters.

technical side

technical side

The technical side of the film is strong. Nitesh Bhatia’s editing takes the film a level higher. The film moves with a flashback, is about two and a half hours long, but doesn’t let anything distract you. At the same time, the cinematography of Kaushal Shah has also been tremendous. The beauty of Alibaug, the depth of the sea, the quotient of Mumbai as well as the silence between the characters have been shown excellently. The dialogues are penned by Yash Sahay and Ayesha Devitre Dhallin, which will keep you hooked to the film. However, it does not leave an effect for long.

music

music

One of the strong points of the film is its music. The music of the film is given by Kabir Kathpalia and Savera Mehta. While the lyrics are written by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tiwari. The music of the film had become quite popular even before its release – be it Doobe, Bekaboo or its title track.

see or not see

see or not see

If you like to watch films made on complicated relationships, then ‘Gahreiyaan’ can be the perfect film for you this weekend. Shakun Batra has his own distinct filmmaking style, which connects the story to the reality to a great extent. With scintillating performances by Deepika Padukone and Siddhant, ‘Gheehreyan’ takes you deep into the emotions but disconnects somewhere in between. 3 Stars to ‘Gahreiyaan’ from Filmybeat.

english summary

Gehraiyaan film review: Shakun Batra’s complex relationship drama takes you deep into the emotions but disconnects somewhere in the middle. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi shines in their greyish characters.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 0:15 [IST]

