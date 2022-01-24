Gehraiyaan First Song Doobey released – Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi passionate love winning hearts | The first song of ‘Gheraiyaan’ ‘Doobe’ released – Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s bold chemistry, watch video

The soundtrack of Amazon Unique Film ‘Gheeriyaan’ is one of probably the most awaited albums of the yr. The title observe of the movie ‘Doobe’ which was seen within the trailer was already trending on social media and now the makers have released the first song from the movie. The bold chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi within the song is winning the hearts of the followers.

Designed by Ankur Tiwari, the catchy song consists by Kabir Kathpalia aka OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.

Speaking in regards to the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the very starting I knew that the music of Gaheriyaan must be proper for its story which can assist take the viewers into the world of these characters. Kabir, Savera And our lyricist Kausar, everybody has carried out an exceptional job in bringing out the youthful essence! And Lothika’s vocals add simply the correct quantity of freshness and depth to the song.”

Composer Kabir Kathpalia aka OAFF additional provides, “Engaged on this movie and its music was an unbelievable expertise. The love we’ve been receiving because the first teaser has been extraordinarily particular. With Dubey, we’re freefalling. Wished to recreate Bhavna; who’re vying for a brand new relationship. Dehheyan is actually a particular album for all of us and we’re actually hoping that the viewers will take pleasure in listening to it as a lot as we take pleasure in it. Acquired within the making.”

Other than Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the movie additionally stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karva, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Collectively produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in affiliation with director Shakun Batra’s Jawska Movies, the movie can have its world premiere solely on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in over 240 nations and territories world wide.

