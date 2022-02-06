Gehraiyaan Free Movie Download In HD 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Gehraiyaan Free Movie Download In HD 720p



Gehraiyaan 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Gehraiyaan Movies Info:

Movie Name: Gehraiyaan

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Gehraiyaan Amazon Prime Video

Gehraiyaan movie has been released on 11 January 2022 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video In India. People waiting for Gehraiyaan movie can watch this movie online by subscribing on Amazon Prime Video.

Gehraiyaan Information

Release Date: 11 February 2022 (India)

Directed by-Shakun Batra

Writing Credits-Shakun Batra, Ayesha DeVitre, Sumit Roy

Produced by-Shakun Batra, Vikesh Bhutani, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta

Music by-Kabeer Kathpalia

Cinematography by-Kaushal Shah

Film Editing by-Nitesh Bhatia

Casting By-Panchami Ghavri

Production Design by-Abid T.P.

Costume Design by-Anaita Shroff

Makeup Department-Zuby Johal, Rajiv Subba, Poonam Surve

Production Management-Divyam Agarwal, Ziya Bhathena, Shravan Jakkula

Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Yash Brahambhatt, Karan Kapoor, Aastha Khanna, Sankalp Luthra, Kapil Sharma

Sound Department-Justin Jose, Yash Shinde, Sujit Shingare, Joseph Thomas

Special Effects by-Zuby Johal, Rajiv Subba

Camera and Electrical Department-Jeetu Jaiswal, Pranav Raval, Pankaj Sharma, Rohit Yadav

Casting Department-Ramandeep Singh Anand

Costume and Wardrobe Department-Kriti Malhotra

Editorial Department-Michele Ricossa

Location Management-Amit Bangia

Music Department-Divyam Agarwal, Shravan Jakkula

Script and Continuity Department-Ishita Dasgupta

Additional Crew-Aastha Khanna.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Gehraiyaan and you should also know the story of Gehraiyaan movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Gehraiyaan. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Gehraiyaan only after watching the movie. Takes you on a journey into the deep rooted intricacies of modern human relationships.

Where to see Gehraiyaan?

Top Cast Of Gehraiyaan

Actor Role In Gehraiyaan Movie Deepika Padukone as Alisha Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain Ananya Pandey as Tia Dhairya Karwa as Karan Ashish Singh as Chemist Rohit Kapoor as Application Developer

Gehraiyaan Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Gehraiyaan Story reviews

This is not a Movie and series downloading website.

Disclaimer –

gadgetclock.com does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.