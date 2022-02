GEHRAIYAAN LYRICS – Lothika | Title Track

Gehraiyaan Lyrics by Lothika is brand new Title Track from Movie Gehraiyaan and this latest song is featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Gehraiyaan Title Track song lyrics are penned down by Ankur Tewari while music is also given by OAFF, Savera and video has been directed by Shakun Batra.