Gemma Collins cosies up to a male pal after enjoying a boozy brunch



Gemma Collins wowed in a cream belted playsuit as she headed out for boozy brunch with a male pal.

The truth TV star, 40, appeared radiant as she snuggled up together with her pal on their manner to their meal in Mayfair on Saturday.

Her pal, believed to be named Sunny, had his arm on Gemma’s shoulder as they chatted and smiled whereas strolling down the road.

Gemma showcased her well-known curves and dramatic three and a half stone weight reduction within the fashionable cream playsuit.

She donned a pair of espadrille sliders and carried a zip-up Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

The GC shared a sequence of clips from her meal on her Instagram Tales on Saturday which included plenty of singing and cheering whereas the group sipped on drinks.

Folks have been captured dancing on tables and chairs whereas others donned fancy gown costumes through the fun-filled afternoon.

After the boozy tales, Gemma shared extra movies of herself and the group enjoying a meal out and joked that they had ‘an excessive amount of to drink’.

MailOnline has approached Gemma’s representatives for remark.

The pair have been pictured leaving the venue afterward Saturday night, holding arms with eachother.

It comes after Gemma was linked together with her ex Rami Hawash when she was noticed packing on the PDA whereas they have been out for a romantic meal.

Gemma was engaged to Rami, 45, earlier than they cut up in 2014, however she reconnected with the businessman this yr and has been seeing him in secret for over six months.

Opening up concerning the romance final month, Gemma advised The Solar: ‘Me and Rami is nothing severe. He’s a beautiful man and I’m simply having some enjoyable.

‘We’re not correctly relationship, we’re not getting married. We’re simply mates and we sometimes exit for dinner. It isn’t severe, it’s enjoyable.’

The GC admitted her ex has been a assist for her throughout robust occasions however defined they’re merely enjoying their time collectively.

In late April Gemma and Rami have been seen snuggling up to one another as they loved a meal outdoors a restaurant after reconnecting earlier within the yr after her cut up from James Argent.

Since 2013, when he proposed to Gemma by hiding a diamond ring in a Christmas pudding, Rami has change into a father to three-year-old son, Tristan.

A supply advised MailOnline: ‘Gemma has been seeing Rami once more in secret for the final six months.

‘The pair have loved spending time collectively and getting reacquainted throughout date nights in London and Essex.

‘Gemma suffered a lot of stress and trauma throughout her relationship with Arg, which has been on and off for years – however she’s lastly placing herself first and shifting ahead together with her life.’

The GC beforehand gave her romance with Rami a second probability in 2017 after she was noticed carrying the engagement ring he proposed with.

Sources on the time stated Gemma hoped to begin a household with Rami and have the newborn she’s at all times dreamed of.

A spokesman for Gemma declined to remark when contacted by MailOnline.

The truth TV star, who rose to fame on The Solely Means Is Essex and has since starred in her personal sequence Diva Endlessly, supported ex-boyfriend James, 33, all through his battle with cocaine dependancy.

She just lately spoke on her BBC podcast about how the sickness ‘ripped by way of her household’ and ‘destroyed lives.’

Gemma stated: ‘I have been the place you might be, you need to assist and also you consider them however as soon as cocaine and dependancy grabs maintain of somebody, you might be powerless to do it.

‘You aren’t the skilled, I have been there myself and it is going to actually break your coronary heart.

‘I’ve seen it, I have been there, I’ve received the T-shirt and I discovered it too distressing and impacting alone life.

‘I’ve been on this place myself, it would destroy lives, it would rip by way of your loved ones, it would rip by way of your friendship teams, it’s a actually terrible state of affairs.

‘I look again now and I did it from love but it surely actually can break your coronary heart ultimately.’

James, who just lately underwent gastric band surgical procedure, stated this week he was lastly prepared to ‘reclaim his life’ and ‘begin a new chapter bodily and mentally.’

The previous couple endured a devastating loss when Gemma miscarried their child final yr, leading to her therapist diagnosing her with PTSD.

Throughout an interview on Unfastened Ladies, Gemma spoke about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a situation she suffers with that impacts fertility and causes weight achieve.

In August final yr, she stated: ‘I did endure a miscarriage, which was actually unhappy, through the lockdown interval. Behind the grins, there’s been a lot of ache.’

To extend her possibilities of falling pregnant, Gemma has focussed this yr on being wholesome and reducing weight, after docs suggested her to shed 2 stone.

Gemma beforehand stated she ‘prays each evening’ to at some point conceive a child naturally and be in a joyful relationship.

The most recent outing comes as Gemma confirmed off the fruits of her labour as she displayed her trimmer physique whereas performing cartwheels in an Instagram publish on Friday.

The truth star confirmed how agile she is as she tumbled throughout the ground with abandon.

Gemma stored her outfit low-key and was clad in an all-black ensemble of leggings with a sheer panelling, a hoodie and black trainers.

She appeared in nice spirits as she beamed for the digicam earlier than hurling herself down to the ground and springing again up with aplomb.

She captioned the video of her sprightly gymnastics stint: ‘The dance you do when it’s the weekend […] have enjoyable no matter you do !! X’

The blonde bombshell has been on a strict well being kick just lately, in an effort to shift her undesirable weight, which has confirmed profitable.

She has been documenting her journey and has misplaced a drastic three and a half stone by reconsidering her weight loss plan and train regime.

The TOWIE star has spoken out about her weight reduction saying she, ‘does not weigh herself each week, I did this week and I misplaced one other half a stone.’

‘I’m on a excessive fats weight loss plan […] what works for me may not give you the results you want. It isn’t about what the scales are saying, it is about how I really feel’

She continued: ‘It is good to have the opportunity to match into smaller garments however greater than something it is good to really feel wholesome’

Insiders have additionally revealed that Gemma is ready to launch a health app to assist different folks shed the kilos.