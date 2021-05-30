Gemma Collins enjoys a glass of champagne in the sunshine after mystery illness

Gemma Collins was again in preventing type as she sipped on a glass of champagne after lately battling a mystery illness.

The previous TOWIE star, 40, instructed followers final week she was satisfied she had ‘some kind of virus’ and was feeling ‘so unwell’.

Nonetheless, Gemma appeared in good spirits on Sunday as she shared a clip of herself having fun with a drink with a pal whereas out in the sunshine shortly after confirming she has her ‘vitality again’.

The truth star indulged in a bottle of Laurent Perrier champagne earlier than she loved some oysters and a steak for dinner.

The GC sported a white shirt in the clip together with a pair of sun shades whereas she styled her blonde locks into an updo.

Gemma had beforehand shared a picture of a tube hooked up to her arm, writing: ‘Sorry been quiet guys I’ve been very poorly however I’m feeling like I’m again on the mend.’

On Saturday, the star reassured followers she was again to her previous self as she shared a picture of herself posing in a area.

Alongside the publish, she wrote: ‘ENERGY BACK ⚡️☀️ I requested you answered UNIVERSE THANKYOU⭐️☄️☄️☄️’.

Gemma had a non-public nurse at her dwelling, trying after her, and later took to social media to reassure her followers that she was ‘slowly getting there.’

Her father Alan was additionally readily available to look after her, and ‘make tea,’ with one publish displaying her dad sat at her aspect.

This follows a troublesome time for the TOWIE persona, whose pal Rhys Alan Smith was discovered lifeless in Tenerife final month.

In a collection of emotional Instagram posts shared final week, the actuality star shared a glimpse of the flowers she’d bought in honour of her late pal, and went onto reveal she spoke to him on the day he tragically died.

Gemma added that she would ‘give something’ to have her pal Rhys at her aspect once more, after he was discovered lifeless at his condo on April 22.

Gemma shared a collection of movies and snaps of Rhys throughout some of their happier instances, together with a candy picture alongside her mother and father Alan and Joan.

Posting the montage to her grid, the star wrote: ‘All of us liked you a lot ❤️ if anybody is touched by this story please keep in mind there may be all the time a means there may be all the time a solution there may be all the time hope tomorrow is all the time one other day.’

On her Tales Gemma additionally shared a snap alongside her pal Rhys, admitting it was going to be a troublesome day.

Posting a selfie with Rhys from a latest vacation, she wrote: ‘Going to be a very robust day my Gucci @rhysalan I’ve been heartbroken lately you was like a little brother to me.

‘I really like you a lot and I might given something I’ve to magically convey you again. Everybody liked you and also you was so particular RIP I simply can’t consider you’re gone however by no means forgotten.’

Gemma additionally posted a video of Rhys throughout a night time out collectively, the place he tried to point out off his singing expertise.