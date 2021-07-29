Gems in the Backyard? A Tall Tale Has Glimmers of Truth.

A story that circled Sri Lanka this week had all the brilliant ingredients needed to rivet a pandemic-weary nation that had been caught in a cycle of debt even before the coronavirus ravaged the economy.

The world’s largest cluster of sapphires, estimated at $ 100 million, was accidentally discovered by workers digging a well in the backyard of a gemstone trader, media reported.

The details, reported this week by the BBC, have given many Sri Lankans something exciting and hopeful to tell. In this predominantly Buddhist country, famous for its gemstones, many tend to regard the discovery of remarkable gemstone specimens as a happy spiritual coincidence, said Daya Amarasekara, professor of sociology at the University of Peradeniya, south of. the capital, Colombo.

“During all this time, we have heard negative news about Covid-19,” he said. “So people are drawn to the mental pleasure they get from the gemstone news. “