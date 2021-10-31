Gender Truth of the Digital World

The world has seen the crisis of Kovid-19 as a major crisis on the health front in the last two years – it has also redefined the relationship between technology and man.

The world has seen the crisis of Kovid-19 as a major crisis on the health front in the last two years – it has also redefined the relationship between technology and man. Globally, the adoption rate of digital media has seen a five-year jump in just two months of 2020. India has set a target of becoming a one trillion US dollar digital economy by 2025. This ambitious target will be a huge jump from the 2017-18 level of USD 200 million. Tele-health consultations increased by 500 percent due to the effects of Kovid-19. The increasing trend of people towards online shopping has led to a major structural change. As a result of this, e-retail has now reached 95 percent of the districts of India. Not only this, today the size of digital payments has crossed the level of 100 million daily transactions per day.

There is, however, a worrying aspect to these growth figures. This aspect is related to gender concerns. According to a study by the International Telecommunication Union this year, Indian women are 15 percent less likely to own a mobile phone than Indian men. Whereas women are 33 percent less likely to use mobile internet services than men. In 2020, 25 percent of the total adult female population had smartphones, while the figure was 41 percent among men.

Comparing India with Bangladesh, the gender gap between women and men in terms of mobile ownership is 24 percent and 41 percent in terms of mobile use. This gender gap was even higher in Pakistan. There was a gender gap of 34 percent in mobile phone ownership and 43 percent in mobile use. In South Asia as a whole, the gender gap in mobile phone ownership has come down from 26 per cent to 19 per cent. On the other hand, in terms of use of mobile internet, the difference between women and men fell from 67 percent to 36 percent. This fact has come to the fore in the ‘Mobile Gender Gap Report-2021’.

However, despite these positive changes, data from 2017 to 2020 show that gender inequality in terms of mobile phones in South Asia is among the highest in the world. India had the largest gender gap in Internet use in the Asia-Pacific region in recent years. While 25 percent of men had access to mobile internet, only 15 percent of women had access to internet.

Thus, the gender disparity in access to mobile internet was at the level of 40.4%. Comparing with other countries in Asia, we find that the gender gap was 39.4 percent in Pakistan, 11.1 percent in Indonesia and 2.3 percent in China. The new world of the Internet is going to become more prosperous. In such a situation, if the difference of gender inequality in the digital world is not reduced, then it will give rise to a big social crisis. Unfortunately all this is happening in the late phase of modernity and despite the majestic thrust of technology. ll