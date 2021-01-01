General Bipin Rawat: CDS Bipin Rawat says India’s aspiration to become a regional power cannot depend on borrowed strength: ‘Advocate
Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has advocated for a ‘self-reliant India’ in the defense sector. He stressed that the country needs indigenous weapons and technology today. The dream of creating ‘regional power’ cannot be fulfilled by borrowed power. We need to think seriously about this.
General Rawat said, “If we want to fight and win future wars, we cannot rely on imports. Therefore, the way forward is indigenization. We in the Armed Forces are fully committed to this. “Our country’s aspiration to become a regional power cannot depend on borrowed power,” he said. India will have to fight its wars in the Indian way.
The Chief of Defense Staff said the breadth of information and changes in technology are changing the very nature of warfare. They are looking for ways to wage wars without fighting face to face. He said the armed forces should be prepared for future wars.
