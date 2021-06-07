General Hospital star Kirsten Storms shares update after brain surgery to remove cyst

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms took to Instagram on Sunday with an update on her well being after she underwent brain surgery after her physician discovered ‘a really giant cyst that had break up into two’ after she sought remedy for extreme neck ache.

‘First, thanks for the entire properly needs I’ve acquired over the previous few days,’ the 37-year-old actress stated following the process. She stated she’s handled ‘random well being points’ lately that she disregarded as getting old or medicine unwanted side effects.

The Orlando native stated her ‘amazingly thorough orthopedist’ ordered an MRI of her head, at which level medical doctors ‘stumbled upon a quite giant, very stuffed with fluid, cyst that was hooked up to the decrease portion of brain.’

She stated that she felt lucky that her scenario ‘wasn’t extra severe and that [she] had a beautiful neurosurgeon who instantly knew how to repair it.’

She continued, ‘I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, however I’m immensely grateful to my household, mates, and unimaginable “work household” who’ve been supportive, form and loving throughout a time once I’ve been feeling loads of feelings.’

Storms, who’s performed Maxie on the cleaning soap opera since 2005, stated that work ‘is a good place to be on a regular basis’ and that she’s ‘discovered loads of consolation’ round solid and crew ‘for thus a few years.’

Storms, who’s additionally been seen in Clubhouse and Days of Our Lives, stated she was ‘excited to get again to it after [her] restoration.’

Stalwart: Storms has performed Maxie on the cleaning soap opera since 2005

Storms shared a shot of knitting as she relaxed within the wake of the process

She famous that medical employees ‘shaved a portion of [her] head’ to carry out the process, including, ‘Please no feedback in case you don’t like my hair. It’s short-term.’

The one-time Disney Channel star opened up in regards to the process she underwent in a publish Friday, offering particulars on the process she underwent.

‘What they’d to drain and remove was not most cancers – I would like to make clear that proper now earlier than the web goes loopy wild with rumors about this,’ stated Storms, who stated she is going to ‘be on the mend for the following a number of weeks’ amid her restoration.

Storms’ confidante and and one-time co-star Emme Rylan was seen serving to her amid her restoration