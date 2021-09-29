WASHINGTON – Pentagon leaders publicly acknowledged Tuesday that they advised President Biden not to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan ahead of the chaotic evacuation in which a suicide bombing killed 13 US service members and a US drone. 10 Afghan civilians were killed in the attack.

During a detailed Senate hearing on the war in Afghanistan, General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also defended his actions in the Trump administration’s turmoil in the past months, insisting that he should be more than his Chinese counterpart and calls A. meeting in which he told generals that it was part of his duties as the country’s top military officer to alert them if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon.

General Milley was adamant that he did not go around his former boss. “My allegiance to this country, its people and the Constitution has not changed and as long as I have a breath to give, it will never change,” he said. “I strongly believe in civilian control of the military as an essential basic principle of this republic and I am committed to ensuring that the military remains away from domestic politics.”

The nearly six hours of public testimony from senior Pentagon leaders were sometimes acrimonious and sometimes on political theatre. The Republican senator who has in the past served under President Donald J. Trump’s desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan has called for the resignation of military leaders, who ordered the withdrawal of a Democratic presidential order. Democrats, who have traditionally been tough on military leaders, have on occasion offered consolation in the form of soft inquiries and finding loopholes in the Trump administration.