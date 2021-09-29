General Milley says he warned Biden against withdrawal from Afghanistan
WASHINGTON – Pentagon leaders publicly acknowledged Tuesday that they advised President Biden not to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan ahead of the chaotic evacuation in which a suicide bombing killed 13 US service members and a US drone. 10 Afghan civilians were killed in the attack.
During a detailed Senate hearing on the war in Afghanistan, General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also defended his actions in the Trump administration’s turmoil in the past months, insisting that he should be more than his Chinese counterpart and calls A. meeting in which he told generals that it was part of his duties as the country’s top military officer to alert them if the president tried to launch a nuclear weapon.
General Milley was adamant that he did not go around his former boss. “My allegiance to this country, its people and the Constitution has not changed and as long as I have a breath to give, it will never change,” he said. “I strongly believe in civilian control of the military as an essential basic principle of this republic and I am committed to ensuring that the military remains away from domestic politics.”
The nearly six hours of public testimony from senior Pentagon leaders were sometimes acrimonious and sometimes on political theatre. The Republican senator who has in the past served under President Donald J. Trump’s desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan has called for the resignation of military leaders, who ordered the withdrawal of a Democratic presidential order. Democrats, who have traditionally been tough on military leaders, have on occasion offered consolation in the form of soft inquiries and finding loopholes in the Trump administration.
Under repeated questioning from Republican senators, Pentagon leaders broke down parts of Mr Biden’s defense of the pullout, acknowledging that he had recommended leaving 2,500 US troops on the ground, and warning that The Afghan government and army may fall as soon as possible. Would fall if the United States withdrew its forces.
General Milley last month called the “noncombatant evacuation” in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul “a logistical success but a strategic failure,” echoing the words of Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina at an earlier hearing.
Through it all, the sly and ruthless General Milley, the most senior military officer in the country, sat in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee as both hero and adversary, who turned with each senator. The other two military leaders were invited to the hearing – Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., chief of the Army Central Command – seemed almost like supporting actors at times, as the bulk of the questioning went to General Milley, who recently related revelations in several books about the Trump presidency. have been at the center of political turmoil.
General Milley said military leaders were able to offer their advice to Biden in the lead-up to the president’s decision to withdraw in April. Those views, the general said, had not changed since November, when he recommended that Trump keep American troops in Afghanistan.
But, the general said, “decision makers are not required in any way, shape or form to follow that advice.”
Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked General Milley why he had not resigned after Mr Biden rejected his advice to keep troops in Afghanistan.
“This country does not want the generals to know which orders we are going to accept and which are not. It is not our job,” replied the general. He later added, “My father has to resign in Iwo Jima. And those kids at the Abbey Gate, they don’t get the option to resign,” a reference later to American soldiers who were stationed at Hamid’s Karzai International Airport in Kabul in August.
“He cannot resign, so I will not resign,” he said. “There’s no way out. If the orders are illegal, we’re in a different place. But if the orders are legal from a civil authority, I intend to fulfill them.”
General Milley’s testimony on Tuesday was another chapter in the story of the last chaotic days of the Trump administration, in which government officials were on edge as they worried about what action Mr Trump might take. On Wednesday, Mr Austin and the generals met and Mackenzie is set to testify before the House Armed Services Committee.
Many Republican senators enlisted General Milley both for his actions described in the book “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post, and for getting the writers to talk about those works.
General Milley said he was instructed by then-Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper to call his Chinese counterpart on October 30 because “there was intelligence that led us to believe the Chinese were concerned about an attack on him by the United States.” ” He said other senior US officials, including Mike Pompeo, the then Secretary of State, were aware of the call.
“I know, I’m sure President Trump did not intend to attack the Chinese, and it was my responsibility to make the Chinese aware of that intention,” he said. “My job at that time was to de-escalate. My message was again consistent: stay calm, steady and de-escalate. We’re not going to attack you.”
In an unintentionally awkward conversation with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, General Milley acknowledged that he spoke with several writers who have recently written books about the final months of the Trump presidency. All the books present common actions to cast Mr. Trump in a favorable light.
“Woodward yes, no Costa,” replied General Milley, when asked if he had spoken to Mr. Woodward and Mr. Costa for his book.
The general said that he had not read any book. On top of that, Ms. Blackburn asked her to read them and report back if he portrayed her actions correctly.
General Milley also addressed a frantic phone call with California Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6, two days after the Capitol riots. A transcript of the call in the book said the general agreed with Mr. Pelosi’s characterization of Mr. Trump as “crazy”.
Speaking to the Senate panel, General Milley said, “On January 8, Speaker of the House Pelosi called me to inquire about the president’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. I tried to reassure him that nuclear Launches are controlled by a very specific and deliberate process. She was concerned and made various personal references characterizing the President. I explained to her that the President is the sole nuclear launch authority, and he does not launch them alone, and I United I am not qualified to determine the mental health of the President of the State.
Later that afternoon, he said, he called on the generals involved in that process to “refresh on these procedures.”
Democrats like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts asked whether leaving troops in Afghanistan for another year would make a difference. Mr. Austin and Mr. Milley both said no.
Understand the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the turmoil that followed the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including whipping, amputations, and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here’s more about their origin story and their records as rulers.
Senators pressed three men on why the Pentagon failed to predict the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and Afghan military, why the United States did not begin to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans quickly, and why the Pentagon was now evacuating the remaining Americans. What was I doing to help? And Afghans who want to leave the country.
Mr Austin, a retired four-star army general who served in Afghanistan, acknowledged that the collapse of the Afghan army in the final weeks of the war – in many cases without being shot down by the Taliban – took top commanders by surprise.
“We need to consider some inconvenient truths: that we do not fully understand the depth of the corruption and poor leadership in their senior ranks, that we are aware of the harmful effects of the repeated and unexplained rotation of our commanders by President Ghani. We didn’t anticipate the snowball effect because of the deals the Taliban commanders made with local leaders,” Mr Austin said, referring to former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left the country under Taliban control. had fled.
“We failed to fully understand that there was only so much for – and for what – many Afghan armies would fight,” Mr Austin said.
In his opening remarks and throughout the hearing, Mr. Austin targeted resources in early July, including the closure of Bagram Air Base, the military’s main center in Afghanistan, and defending Kabul’s international airport as the main gateway. To defend the Biden administration’s decision. and out of the country. He acknowledged that the Pentagon had misjudged the Afghan military’s willingness to fight.
“To maintain Bagram would require 5,000 US troops to be harmed, just to operate and defend it,” Mr Austin said. “And it would have contributed little to the mission that we were assigned – and that was to protect and defend the embassy, which was about 30 miles away.”
Republicans said the troop withdrawal would allow al Qaeda and Islamic State to rebuild Afghanistan and use it as a launching pad for future attacks against Americans and the American homeland.
General McKenzie objected to whether the United States could prevent terrorist groups from developing the kind of safe haven that American troops had now left the country.
“It remains to be seen,” said General Mackenzie in response to a question. “We may reach that point, but I don’t have that level of confidence yet.”
Mr Biden has vowed to prevent al Qaeda and Islamic State from rebuilding to the point where they could attack the Americans or the United States.
But General McKenzie’s response underscored how difficult the task would be and was somewhat more pessimistic than other top Pentagon officials’ assessments at the hearing.
General Milley said that “a reorganized Al Qaeda or ISIS with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility.” He adds: “And those conditions, involving activity in uncontrolled locations, may present themselves over the next 12 to 36 months.”
#General #Milley #warned #Biden #withdrawal #Afghanistan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.