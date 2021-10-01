General Motors reports 33% drop in quarterly sales

General Motors said Friday that new vehicle sales were down 33 percent in the third quarter from a year ago as a result of semiconductor shortages and declining inventory at dealer lots.

The automaker sold 446,997 vehicles in the July-to-September quarter, a sharp decline from the year-ago period, when it sold 665,192 light trucks and cars. GM sold 738,638 vehicles in the third quarter of 2019.

Global shortages of semiconductors have forced GM and other manufacturers to idle plants over a week, leaving dealers to sell tight stocks of cars and trucks. At the end of September, GM had just 128,757 vehicles in the dealer list, down from 211,974 at the end of the second quarter.

The company emphasized that customer demand was not the problem. “The underlying demand position remains strong, thanks to substantial job openings, increased vehicle demand and additional savings accumulated in many households during the pandemic,” said Ellen Buckberg, GM’s chief economist, in a company statement.