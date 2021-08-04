General Motors reports a jump in profit as demand for vehicles climbs.



General Motors headquarters in Detroit. The automaker said it made $ 2.8 billion in the second quarter and raised its guidance for the full year. Credit… Rebecca Cook / Reuters

General Motors said on Wednesday it made $ 2.8 billion in the second quarter and increased its profit forecast for the full year, suggesting that the largest U.S. automaker is doing much better than expected.

GM and other automakers have been forced to idle factories periodically this year due to a global shortage of computer chips. The downturn in production limited sales, but it created shortages of new and used cars, raising the selling price of cars and trucks.

Three months ago, GM said it would only earn around $ 500 million in the three months ending in June, after earning $ 3 billion in the first three months of the year. . Second-quarter results include $ 1.3 billion in warranty and recall fees, including $ 800 million for repairs to Chevrolet Bolt electric cars whose batteries can overheat and catch fire – a big headache for GM , which plans to phase out the internal combustion engine from its cars and trucks by 2035.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $ 34.2 billion, up from $ 16.8 billion a year ago. In the first quarter, GM had sales of $ 32.5 billion.

GM now expects to make $ 11.5 billion to $ 13.5 billion before interest and taxes in 2021, down from $ 10 to $ 11 billion it previously forecast.

In a letter to shareholders, GM chief executive Mary T. Barra said the company had managed the chip shortage by allocating insufficient electronic components to factories making its most profitable and popular models. On a conference call to discuss the results, she said the shortage would continue to be a problem until next year. READ Also How A Trip For A Weekend Prompted Bhavish Aggarwal To Start OLA “GM has had a very strong second quarter and first half,” said Barra. “Of course, we will continue to monitor Covid very closely. “