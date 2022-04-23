Generals earn first USFL win in 10-6 victory over winless Panthers



The New Jersey Generals got their first win USFL After losing 10-6 to the Michigan Panthers on Friday night.

The Panthers, led by quarterback Shea Patterson, pushed towards the end of the fourth quarter. With just five seconds left on the clock in the 16-yard line, four backwards, Patterson threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver L’Michael Petway, sealing Michigan’s fortunes.

Panthers’ Joey Magnifico has been sidelined with an injury to his lower body

The generals scored the first goal after relying too much on their run play to get the ball off the field. In New Jersey’s second possession, quarterback D’Andre Johnson decided to run the ball seven times. Kicker Nick Rose, who missed two field goals in 1 week, finished the drive with a 21-yard field goal.

The Panthers fought the offense early in the first half, but Cameron Scarlett quickly changed the pace of the game after giving Luis Perez his first stop in the USFL. Orion Stuart will score a touchdown goal for the Panthers after just a few games for a 6-3 lead after missing a field goal.

But Stuart’s touchdown game will be Michigan’s only score.

With one minute left in the first half, Darius Victor scored a goal to give the Generals a 10-6 lead.

Panthers’ Tight and Joey Magnifico was taken off the field during the kickoff return because the broadcasters were present to maintain what he described as a “serious” lower-body injury.

He was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field after players from both teams came to test him. He was rushed to an area hospital with injuries to his left leg.

USFL has also released a new ball for Week 2. The game ball, which is the size of a regulation NFL ball, has a chip that can track track downs but on Friday, kickers were given a different ball to use without the chip.