Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals upcoming Battle Pass missions and new achievements

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed new upcoming Battle Pass missions and new achievements coming to the sport. Gamers can check out these new missions upfront to organize themselves for the upcoming modifications to the Battle Pass. These achievements additionally give a sneak peek at a number of the content material gamers will likely be experiencing within the new replace to Genshin Impact.

The Battle Pass is a good way for gamers to get further assets and achievements and get further Primogems. Gamers can examine these new leaks right here.

New Genshin Impact 1.6 achievements leaked:

The primary set of achievements which were leaked for Genshin Impact 1.6 appear to focus round a companionship system being added to the sport. This technique will reap the benefits of the new “Stationing” mechanic coming to the Serenitea Pot. Gamers will be capable of invite their characters to look within the Serenitea Pot and they may acquire Friendship EXP and Primogems for doing so. These achievements additionally point out that gamers will likely be receiving items from these characters. Whereas the precise nature of those items is unknown, it’s seemingly that these items will likely be just like the birthday items that gamers obtain within the mail.

Gamers who full all of those achievements will be capable of purchase this new Namecard that depicts the tranquil house that gamers are stationing their characters in. With voice strains to unlock and items to obtain, gamers are positively in for a rewarding expertise with the new Stationing mechanic.

New Battle Pass missions leaked

Gamers can even have a new set of Battle Pass missions in Genshin Impact 1.6, and they appear to be focusing across the new occasions within the replace. Gamers will acquire Battle Pass rank by reaching sure level thresholds in numerous occasion mini-games just like the Windborne Martial Legend and Kaboomball Kombat, or by defeating bosses just like the Maguu Kenki. If these 1.6 leaks are any indication,gamers could have loads of alternatives to degree up their Genshin Impact Battle Pass.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is shaping as much as be an expansive replace, and these new achievements and Battle Pass missions could have gamers experiencing model new content material. Gamers have loads to stay up for when Genshin Impact 1.6 launches.

