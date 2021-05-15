Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Dainsleif likely to be sword user, according to data miners

A recent Genshin Have an effect on 1.6 leak displays that Dainsleif is described as a sword person inside the sport information.

Dainsleif is one among essentially the most mysterious characters in Genshin Have an effect on. Thanks to a search of his powers inside the “We Will Be Reunited” quest in model 1.4, he is one among essentially the most anticipated characters inside the neighborhood.

In line with rumors, the persona can bear diversified elemental powers which might be however to be launched inside the sport. Whereas Dainsleif’s elemental powers keep a thriller, his indispensable assault selection or weapon desire appears to had been revealed by data miners.

Dainsleif is feasible to be a sword person, in response to Genshin Have an effect on 1.6 leaks

The leak got here from Lumie, a well-liked data miner inside the Genshin Have an effect on neighborhood. In line with their most unusual Twitter put up, a data-mined file displays Dainsleif’s persona mannequin and most popular weapon selection.

The mined file is known as “Avatar_Male_Sword_Dainsleif_Tex_Body_Diffuse.” It displays that Dainsleif is presupposed to be a sword-wielding persona in Genshin Have an effect on.

Then all yet again, these preferences are discipline to change. Within the earlier, data-mined information of Albedo’s mannequin claimed that the Geo selection 5-star used to be a Bow-user. Nonetheless inside the closing start, the persona used to be launched as a sword-wielding unit.

Keen by that, followers are urged to clutch this data with a pinch of salt.

Aside from weapon preferences, there’s by no means any diversified data that hints at Dainsleif’s playable persona. The renders leaked map help are often no longer any longer a immense deal because the persona has already made a variety of appearances inside the indispensable storyline.

Even after compiling many leaks that regarded map help, data miners cannot enact ample runt print on this mysterious persona.

In line with Dimbreath, one among essentially the most reputed data miners inside the Genshin Have an effect on neighborhood, the mined data supreme displays Dainsleif’s persona mannequin and quest categorical traces.

Many rumors and fan theories increase Dainsleif’s hidden talents and his motives inside the ongoing timeline. One fan perception even claims that he has administration over “Cosmos,” a mysterious aspect however to be found inside the Genshin Have an effect on universe, nonetheless that is yet another fantasy.

Theories and rumors can also be baseless. The perfect properly-founded data on Dainsleif states that he may maybe maybe per probability be a sword-wielding persona in Genshin Have an effect on.

