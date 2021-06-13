Genshin Impact 2.0: New craftable 4-star weapons, and suitable characters listed

Genshin Impact 2.0 update is all set to arrive on July 21, introducing new characters, regions and weapons.Besides the new 5-star weapons that players can only obtain from the Epitome Invocation banner, there is also a new set of craftable 4-star weapons after the release of Inazuma in Genshin Impact.There will be five new weapons within one set—a bow, sword, polearm, claymore, and catalyst. While all the weapons are in the same set, they had a variety of sub-stats. Players can learn more about these weapons and their stats in this guide. Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 Primogems guide: How to get 15000 free Primogems in 2.0 updateGenshin Impact Reveals 5 Craftable F2P Weapons Ahead of 2.0 Update:For every craftable weapon in Genshin Impact, players need to use one Northlander Billet. Each weapon type has its own Northlander Billet type. For example, a craftable 4-star polearm needs a Northlander Polearm Billet and a few other collectible materials.It is important to note that the stats and passive skills for all the weapons below are based on Honey Impact. Information from beta is subject to change after the weapons are released in Genshin Impact version 2.0.1) 4-Star Bow: Hamayumi[2.0 – Weapons] Demon-Slayer Bow 4*One of the 5 new craftable weapons.Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/t9EpvGNi8A— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 13, 2021Base Attack StatBase ATK at Level 1: 41Maximum ATK at Level 90: 454Secondary Stat Type: AttackBase Secondary Attack at Level 1: 12%Maximum Secondary Attack at Level 90: 55.1%Passive Ability: Full Draw (Refine Level 1)The bow’s passive skill increased Normal Attack DMG by 16% and Charged Attack DMG by 12. In addition, when the wielder’s Energy reaches 100%, this effect is increased by 100%.Suitable Characters for Hamayumi in Genshin ImpactBased on the bonuses provided by the passive skills, Hamayumi is ideal for a character that focuses on their Normal Attack and Charged Attack. This bow is an excellent F2P weapon for Yoimiya and Tartaglia. Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 2.0 (Image via Mihoyo) Yoimiya’s primary damage comes from her Normal Attack. With 100% Energy, Yoimiya can gain 32% increased DMG for her Normal Attack. Tartaglia in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt)Meanwhile, Tartaglia can provide sustained damage with his Charged Attack in his Melee mode. With full Energy, Tartaglia will obtain a 24% increased DMG for his Charged Attack.Read More: Top 5 Genshin Impact puzzles and quests to do before Golden Apple Archipelago is removed in the 2.0 update2) 4-Star Sword: Amenoma Kageuchi[2.0 BETA] 4★ Sword — Amenoma Kageuta BladeOne of the 5 new craftable weapons.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/6jZn8AtxvY— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 18, 2021Base Attack StatBase ATK at Level 1: 41Maximum ATK at Level 90: 454Secondary Stat Type: AttackBase Secondary Attack at Level 1: 12%Maximum Secondary Attack at Level 90: 55.1%Passive Ability: Iwakura Succession (Refine Level 1)The wielder will gain 1 Succession Seed after casting an Elemental Skill. Once every 5 seconds, this effect may be activated. The Succession Seed has a 30-second duration. There may be up to three Succession Seeds active at the same time. All Succession Seeds are consumed after the wielder performs an Elemental Burst, and the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed spent after 2 seconds.Suitable Characters for Amenoma Kageuchi in Genshin ImpactCombining both secondary stats and passive skills, Amenoma Kageuchi can provide bonus Attack stats and Energy Recharge. Based on this, the best characters to wield the sword are Bennett and Albedo as a Sub-DPS. Bennett in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt) Albedo in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt)Both Bennett and Albedo have a short cooldown for their Elemental Skills. They can quickly gain 3 Succession Seeds in a short amount of time. In addition, the bonus Energy Recharge from the Succession Seed is beneficial for Bennett and Albedo if they are utilized as Burst Sub-DPS.Read More: Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Pre-installation release date and time for PC and mobile revealed3) 4-Star Polearm: Kitain Cross SpearKitain Cross SpearBase atk at lvl 90: 565Substat at lvl 90: 110 EMPassive: Same as Katsuragi’s Slasher.Characters this weapon is good on: This is the best craftable spear for Xiao easily. High base atk and energy regeneration to help him get his ult faster pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/McX2RRdSFw— elliott (@jadewingedspear) July 14, 2021 Base Attack StatBase ATK at Level 1: 44Maximum ATK at Level 90: 565Secondary Stat Type: Elemental MasteryBase Elemental Mastery at Level 1: 24Maximum Elemental Mastery at Level 90: 110Passive Ability: Samurai Conduct (Refine Level 1)The wielder’s Elemental Skill DMG is enhanced by 6%. The wielder loses 3 Energy when Elemental Skill strikes an opponent but gains 3 Energy every 2 seconds for the following 6 seconds. This phenomenon may happen once every ten seconds. Even if the character is not on the field, it may be activated.Suitable Character for Kitain Cross Spear in Genshin ImpactThe secondary stats of Kitain Cross Spear provide Elemental Mastery and are suitable for characters that can easily trigger Elemental Reaction. This polearm is an excellent match for Xiangling beside Dragon’s Bane (4-star Polearm). Kitain Cross Spear can increase Xiangling’s Elemental Skill DMG and provide a decent amount of Energy for Xiangling to cast her Elemental Burst. Xiangling in Genshin Impact (Image via Tkhan1, DeviantArt)Read More: Genshin Impact reveals Electrogranum: Effects, uses and Thunder sphere explained4-Star Claymore: Katsuragikiri Nagamasa[2.0 BETA] 4★ Claymore — Katsuragi’s SlasherOne of the 5 new craftable weapons.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/HaJGodhXs9— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 20, 2021Base Attack StatBase ATK at Level 1: 42Maximum ATK at Level 90: 510Secondary Stat Type: Energy RechargeBase Energy Recharge at Level 1: 10% Maximum Energy Recharge at Level 90: 45.9%Passive Ability: Samurai Conduct (Refine Level 1)The passive ability of Katsuragi Slasher is the same as the polearm Kitain Cross Spear. It will increase the wielder’s DMG by 6% for Elemental Skill. The wielder loses 3 Energy when Elemental Skill hits an enemy, but they will gain a total of 9 Energy for the following 6 seconds. This effect may happen once every 10 seconds. Even when the character is not on the field, it can be activated.Suitable Character for Katsuragikiri Nagamasa in Genshin ImpactKatsuragikiri Nagamasa goes well with Beidou if players do not have any other better option. The claymore’s passive skills will boost Beidou’s Elemental Skill. Beidou’s Elemental Burst requires 80 Energy costs; the Energy Recharge from claymore can regenerate Beidou’s Energy faster to cast her Burst. Beidou in Genshin ImpactRead More: Skyward Spine in Genshin Impact: Suitable characters, passives, stats, and more4-Star Catalyst: Hakushin Ring[2.0 BETA] 4★ Catalyst — White Dragon RingOne of the 5 new craftable weapons.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Chyzv7Q5k0— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) June 18, 2021Base Attack StatBase ATK at Level 1: 44Maximum ATK at Level 90: 565Secondary Stat Type: Energy RechargeBase Energy Recharge at Level 1: 6.7%Maximum Energy Recharge at Level 90: 30.6%Passive Ability: Sakura Saiguu (Refine Level 1)The passive skills for Hakushin Ring are unique. When a character wielding this weapon causes an Electro elemental reaction, nearby party members of an Elemental Type engaged in the elemental reaction gain a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus for that element for 6 seconds. Elemental Bonuses obtained in this way cannot be combined. Suitable Character for Hakushin Ring in Genshin ImpactThe passive skills require the wielder to cause an Electro elemental reaction. Currently, in Genshin Impact, Lisa is the only one who can provide continuous Electro elemental reaction. In addition, the passive skill provides a bonus only for the nearby party members, not the wielder themselves. This hints that the catalyst is advisable to be equipped by a supporting character. Lisa in Genshin ImpactRead More: 5 tips to spend original resin wisely in Genshin Impact