Genshin Impact 2.0 release date and upcoming character banners revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 is finally almost here and players are just a few days away from being able to enter the land of Electro, Inazuma. The region has been teased since Genshin Impact's beta and fans have long been awaiting the arrival of this new land of adventures. Players can learn more about the release date and future banners of Genshin Impact here.Genshin Impact 2.0 update is arriving next weekVersion 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Trailer | Genshin ImpactOvercome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.https://t.co/GdoDnb6GAa#GenshinImpact— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 9, 2021Genshin Impact 2.0 will be launching on July 21st, giving players only a week longer to wait for the release of Inazuma. It has been a long wait but everyone in the community is rejoicing over the release of this massive update. Players will be able to explore a new area, experience a new story, and even wish for brand new characters. There will be a lot added with Inazuma's arrival, so players will definitely want to dive into this update when it releases next week.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu's name cards and special dishes revealedGenshin Impact 2.0 leaks reveal Ayaka banner release date and 4-star characters: 2.0 Ayaka Banner [Subject to changes as always]⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Ayaka⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Yanfei, Ningguang, Chongyun#GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/mgHboORYIN— abc64 (@abc64real) July 12, 2021One of the biggest draws to a Genshin Impact update is the new banner, and this one definitely doesn't disappoint. Players will be able to wish for the new Cryo 5-star character Ayaka, along with 4-stars Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yanfei. Also read: Genshin Impact banners: How many Primogems will be required to unlock Ayaka?Ayaka has been long awaited and players will definitely want to roll on this banner when it releases. The banner will coincide with the release of Genshin Impact 2.0, launching on July 21st. Players will finally be able to play Ayaka again for the first time since Genshin Impact's beta, making this banner a big one for the community. Ayaka will be a powerful Cryo 5-star character, and it is likely that she will provide some strong main DPS potential. Players will be able to find her banner in a week's time, so Genshin Impact faithful should keep an eye out for her release.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 characters: All you need to know about Ayaka and Yoimiya's banner