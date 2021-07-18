Genshin Impact Anniversary, Moonchase Festival, and a new Inazuma island to be the main attractions of the 2.1 update, according to leaks

Genshin Impact 2.0 isn’t even out yet, but there are already some interesting leaks about the 2.1 update and its related content.The anniversary event, Moonchase Festival, and a new Inazuma island are some intriguing topics that Genshin Impact leakers have brought up recently. While there is nothing substantial about these leaks, there is still a fair amount of new information that might interest some Genshin Impact players.Most of the news pertains to Keqing, so it will be an exciting time for Keqing mains. There is also some other minor news that may interest Genshin Impact fans. Inazuma will have some new islands added to the region over the year.Important 2.1 update information: Genshin Impact Anniversary, Moonchase Festival, and new Inazuma islandsAll in all, 2.1 will be Anni a new island moonchaseLike I have said many times moonchase will not be as big as you’re expecting. Anni is the big event and that will be bountiful#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin https://t.co/2eKq5Y5O3K— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021Genshin Impact 2.1 is going to be a big update as far as events are concerned. It’s been leaked for a while now that the anniversary event is not the Moonchase event, although some Genshin Impact fans still associate the two as one and the same.That is not the case. As the name implies, the anniversary event is intended to celebrate Genshin Impact’s anniversary. The Moonchase event, by comparison, is a festival in Liyue that Keqing will play a role in. The Moonchase FestivalAs expected, Keqing will play a role during the anniversary, but it (and moonchase) won’t be massiveI’ve been told she’ll finally get a story quest#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/trLWbGbdoM— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 5, 2021Not much is known about the Moonchase Festival other than the fact Keqing will play a role in it (which was confirmed in the 4/29 Developer’s Discussion). As previously stated, it is a separate event from the anniversary one (and will be noticeably smaller, as a result).It will be interesting to see what Keqing’s Story Quest is going to end up like. Keqing fans are going to love version 2.1 if all of these leaks end up being true.If this weapon is going to be released, it’s passive or sub-stats would be tailored to make Keqing stronger. This is what I have heard from my side. https://t.co/i0dwfGX4o3— Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 16, 2021Some weapons have also been leaked for version 2.1. The sword shown above is Keqing’s personal sword, Starseeker. Not much is known about its stats or ability, other than the fact it is designed to help bolster Keqing’s viability in the current metagame. It is also stated that it will likely be released around the time Moonchase will be active, which would make sense given the fact Keqing will be an important character for that event.The Anniversary EventThere are big plans for the anniversary. It’s way more than just a banner update and festival.There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021Not much is known about the anniversary event in Genshin Impact, except that players will get a generous amount of free primogems.Genshin Impact’s initial release date was September 28, 2020, so it wouldn’t be farfetched to assume the anniversary date is going to be held on a similar date.miHoYo has been generous with Honkai Impact 3rd’s anniversary events, so it’s not unheard of that Genshin Impact’s anniversary event will be huge.New Inazuma islandsI’d like to amend my previous statement. I believe Inazuma will be complete with every island by the end of 2021#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin https://t.co/A0nTd52LCc— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021Most Genshin Impact fans are aware that version 2.0 will include Inazuma in some capacity. However, it should be stated that additional islands will be added in later versions (including version 2.1).Inazuma is far from over. Version 2.1 will add one more island to InazumaI’m making this clear again. In my opinion, 2.1 isn’t a filler patch. Genshin won’t have another filler patch until 2022#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #inazuma #genshin pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/4ryBTAqDRF— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 16, 2021It hasn’t been stated which island will be added to Inazuma in version 2.1, but it has been leaked that Genshin Impact will add more islands over time. Likewise, that particular island’s features aren’t publicly known yet, but Genshin Impact fans can at least look forward to brand new content in updates after Genshin Impact 2.0.This also means versions after 2.1 could add more islands. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply