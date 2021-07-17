Genshin Impact character leaks: Baal to be an unplayable character for the next two updates

Genshin Impact 2.0 is a week away, and players are finally almost able to set foot in Inazuma, the game’s newest region. This region is controlled by Baal, the Electro Archon, who has also taken on the role of the Raiden Shogun. Players may be excited to try out this new character and utilize her powerful Electro abilities, but it seems that according to recent leaks, she will be unplayable for the next two updates. Players can learn more about Baal’s status as a playable character here.Genshin Impact’s Baal not playable in 2.0To my current knowledge, Baal / Raiden will not be playable in Version 2.1I’ve been told they have other characters currently planned. This could obviously change, but that’s what I’ve been told#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/veSHOms49N— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 10, 2021Genshin Impact 2.0 will launch with the release of several new characters. But players waiting for Baal will have to wait a bit longer to utilize the power of the Electro Archon. Genshin Impact has given players the chance to summon the Anemo Archon Venti and the Geo Archon Zhongli. But Baal will not be released with the launch of Inazuma.// genshin impactBAAL pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/iaIKZA2mCb— ARU♡ 🪶🌟🌩️ (@starfallkiana) July 9, 2021It also looks like players will not get the chance to wield her power in the next update of Genshin Impact, according to the current data. Players may have to wait until after the two updates for this new character. It is likely to give time for the story to progress and introduce Baal as both a god and an individual. Players are likely to get more information once the story of Inazuma kicks off later this month. Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 release date and upcoming character banners revealedWho is Baal in Genshin Impact? Baal is the Electro Archon of Teyvat and is currently ruling over Inazuma with an iron grip. She keeps outsiders locked out of the country while keeping its people trapped within. Players will have to traverse her region and likely will conflict with her army. Baal will play a big role in the Inazuma storyline, and it will probably take players several updates before completion. This mysterious character has many secrets, and players will take the main role as they hunt down the truth in Inazuma.Genshin Impact players have a lot of content to cover once Genshin Impact 2.0 launches later this month. There will be an entirely new region to explore and new enemies to defeat. Players have their work cut out for them while they wait for Baal’s release.Also read: Genshin Impact banners: How many Primogems will be required to unlock Ayaka? 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply