Genshin Impact Electro Traveler build guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts and Talent priority for MC build

Genshin Impact 2.0 has brought players a new Element for the Traveler to utilize during their journey, and they have finally unlocked the power of Electro. This Element provides the Traveler with some powerful utility skills, as they can give player tons of extra energy and some useful Electro damage. Players should learn how to build the Electro Traveler here, including the best weapons, artifacts and talent priority. Players will not want to overlook this character as the benefits are strong.Genshin Impact: How to build the Electro Traveler// genshin impact inazuma spoilersThis happened like 3 days ago but idk why discord didn't get the images anyways electro traveler! pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/pBWQ8zoKAA— ARU♡ 🪶🌟🌩️ (@starfallkaina) July 24, 2021Genshin Impact players have had the Traveler from the beginning, as they are the character that each player starts the game with. As players journey through the world of Teyvat, the Traveler will acquire new abilities that relate to the region that they are journeying through. As players have just entered Inazuma, it is fitting that players are now getting access to the Electro Traveler. This form of the Traveler focuses mostly on providing players with Energy Recharge in the form of Energy regeneration on many of their skills.i might build electro traveler pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/wzrcWQ3K77— xavier || 📌 ayaka and sara edit! (@gorouu_) July 21, 2021However, players can't overlook the damage that Electro Traveler can provide, and building them can definitely be worth it. With the right setup, Electro Traveler can deal large amounts of damage with both their Elemental Skill: Lightning Blade, and their Elemental Burst: Bellowing Thunder.Best weapons for Electro Traveler: I guess I'm raising electro traveler as sub dps pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/fQ4gXWcw9I— марго 🤍 (@J3NOJELLY) July 22, 2021Genshin Impact players who want to build Electro Traveler have several options when it comes to weapon builds. Players can go for a build that focuses more on Energy Recharge or a Sub DPS focused build for Electro Damage.Players who want to use their Electro Traveler for Energy will need a weapon with a focus on Energy Recharge, like the Sacrificial Sword or the Festering Desire.also wait bc this is actually BROKEN on electro traveler… like sub dps/er battery traveler with THIS SWORD??? it's over you're never running out of energy pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/X8W3mHDqiD— len (@zhongsleif) July 23, 2021Players who plan on using their Electro Traveler for Sub DPS will want a weapon like the new Amonema Katsuragi or the Lion's Roar to maximize their Elemental Damage and Elemental Burst uptime. Best artifacts for Electro Traveler Electro Traveler can make good use of several artifact sets in Genshin Impact. It seems that players can get the most use out of the new Emblem of Severed Fate set, as it provides tons of Energy Recharge and can even increase the damage of players' Elemental Burst.Emblem of Severed Fate: 2-PC set increases Energy Recharge by 20%Emblem of Severed Fate 4-PC set increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge, a maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.Players will definitely want to give this new Inazuma artifact set a try on their Electro Traveler.Electro Traveler talent level prioritywho tf thought it was a good idea for electro traveler to use ALL inazuma talent scrolls…. pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/WIKmYf4SQj— 𝚌𝚘𝚌𝚘 🐳🔶️ (@xveyuu) July 25, 2021Leveling talents in Genshin Impact can make a character far stronger. Players should focus on their Elemental Burst first, then their Elemental Skill followed by their Normal Attacks. The Electro Traveler will perform the most for a team when their Elemental Burst is at its maximum potential, as it can function both on and off the field. Electro Traveler is a powerful character for Genshin Impact players to take advantage of, and gamers definitely shouldn't overlook how useful they can be.Also read: Genshin Impact guide to unlock underwater domain and teleport waypoint in Inazuma